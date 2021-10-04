Lady Dolphins 1 breathing down neck of GCA 1

Share











Marianas High School 1 continued to enjoy its literal homecourt advantage after notching its seventh win with no loss against Saipan International School 1 in the NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Girls High School Volleyball League 2021-2022 season last Saturday at the MHS Gymnasium.

Seeing action in the third game, the Lady Dolphins 1 surprised an equally strong Lady Geckos 1 team, 24-14, after the first set. It was payback time for SIS 1 in the second set, as the Lady Geckos 1 nipped MHS 1, 25-22. Coach Don Marshall Cabrera’s girls then outplayed SIS 1 in the rubber set, 15-12, to prevail and give their vanquished foes only their second loss in eight matches.

The MHS 1 squad includes Arisa Custodio, Abigail Decena, Madelleen Narciso, Fatima Monterubio, Julie Ann Capayas, Daejah Benavente, Rizza Relucio, Raina Avelino, Raenna Ramarui, Kalista Klaver, and Kina Rangamar.

SIS 2 fared better than their older sisters as the Lady Geckos 2 scored its second win in eight games after eking out a hard-fought 15-25, 25-13, 15-12 win. KHS fell to 1-6.

In the second game, Grace Christian Academy 1 made 8-0 in the season after an easy 25-8, 25-6 victory over Saipan Southern High School 1, which remained their polar opposites at 0-7.

Mt. Carmel School 1 then didn’t show any sisterly love against MCS 3 after drubbing them, 25-8, 25-5, to improve their win-loss record to 5-3. MCS 3 fell to 5-4.

MHS 2, meanwhile, was triumphant against MCS 2 after a 25-14, 25-21 win. It was MHS 2’s fifth win in eight games, while the defeat dropped MCS 2 to 2-5.

GCA 2 raised its record to 5-3 following a 25-16, 25-20 win over MHS 3, which is now at 3-6.

The second to the last game then saw MCS 1 win its second match of the day after getting the better of SSHS 2, 25-6, 25-13. The win allowed them to move up to 6-3, while SSHS 2 found itself even deeper down in the standings at 0-8.

KHS then recorded its second win of the season by beating MHS, 22-25, 25-17, 15-6. MHS 3 absorbed its third loss in 10 games.

The NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Girls High School Volleyball League 2021-2022 season continues today with SSHS 1 taking on unbeaten MHS 1 and MCS 2 challenging SIS 1 in the 4:30pm first games. The second matches at 5:30pm then pits SIS 2 vs GCA 1 and MHS 2 vs MCS 3. The final games at 6:15pm then feature GCA 2 against MHS 2 and SIS 1 vs sister team SIS

2.