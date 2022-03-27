Saipan Lady Eagles had a Zumba Day and raised funds

Share











About 130 participants joined last Saturday’s “Zumba Fun Day,” a day of dance, sweat, and fun organized by the Saipan Maga’haga Lady Eagles at the Garapan Roundhouse, in a fundraiser event that was open to the public with the hopes that it will promote a fitness lifestyle and camaraderie.

Angelica Lastamado, who is president of the Saipan Maga’haga Lady Eagles Club, said in a speech before the event that this was the club’s first event and was also being held as part of the celebration of International Women’s Month.

She said the club—an all-female organization that was chartered only this year—decided on a small fundraiser that also celebrates “all women in every part of the world, in the CNMI, leaders of the organization, and especially ourselves.”

The club’s motto is “service through strong sisterhood.”

Lastimado said the funds raised last Saturday will be used “as our community fund for our projects here in the CNMI and in the Philippines. We’re going to extend our help also in the Philippines.” Most of the club’s members hail from the country.

Many of Saturday’s participants were members of the Saipan Fitbeat Lions Club, Saipan Unity Lions Club, Saipan Maga’lahi Eagles Club, and friends and family of these organizations.

Gov. Ralph Torres also joined in the fun in his continued effort to “get fit, slowly but surely, one day at a time.” In a speech before the Zumba dancing began, te thanked the various organizations present for their commitment and all the things they’ve done and continue to do.

The organization hopes to host more events that will benefit the community. According to Lastimado, the Eagles Club is looking into collaborating with Miss Northern Marianas for the Domestic and Sexual Abuse Awareness Month next month, in support of women’s organizations in the CNMI.

Zin Abby Whang and Zin Shellan Sarmiento were some of the Zumba instructors that led the Zumba dancing.