Lady Eagles rule middle school hoops

By
|
Posted on Oct 11 2021

Tag: , ,
Share

Grace Christian Academy players pose with their medals and trophy with coach Leah Fabila and Northern Marianas Islands Basketball Association officials, led by president James Lee, after winning the championships of the IT&E Interscholastic Girls Middle School Basketball League last Saturday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. (Mark Rabago)

The Grace Christian Academy Lady Eagles completed an undefeated season after crushing surprised finalist Francisco M. Sablan Middle School, 30-12, in the championships game of the IT&E Interscholastic Girls Middle School Basketball League last Saturday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

Behind the all-around game of center Azriel Fatialofa, the Lady Eagles were never really threatened and dominated the first half, 17-7, thanks to the 13 mammoth points of the 5’11” Fatialofa.

She would score 9 more points in yet another lopsided second half for GCA as the Lady Eagles coasted to the 18-point victory. Fatialofa led the 2021 private and public middle school hoops champions with 22 points, while Fiona Regan and Vanica Torres chipped in 4 markers apiece. The Lady Natibu Riders’ futile stand in the face of Fatialofa and company were led by the 10 points of promising Rosie Saralu, who connected on two triples. Mickaenna Nishimura was responsible for the other 2 points for FMS.

Earlier in the playoffs, GCA 1 secured a finals spot and twice-to-beat advantage in the championship game after defeating Hopwood Middle School 2, 16-11. Fatialofa scored 8 points in that win, while Kialeen Leemarvin matched her with 8 points of her own.

The Lady Natibu Riders punched a semifinals tickets after defeating Dandan Middle School, 13-8, in the next game. Saralu made 11 points in this one, while the Lady Hilitais got 4 points apiece from Priscilla Tomokane and Dolores Sander.

In the semifinals clash between FMS and Hopwood 2, the former managed to pull the rug from under the Lady Hilitais in a 13-12 shocker. Hopwood 2 led in the first half, 10-6, as Leemarvin erupted for 7 markers. The Lady Natibu Riders, however, limited Hopwood 2 to a measly 2 points in the second half, while scoring 6 points themselves to advance to the finals. Saralu led the way for FMS with 10 points, while Hopwood was paced by the 7 points of Leemarvin.

FMS them lost steam against GCA in the finals after playing its third straight game.

GCA coach Leah Fabila congratulated her players for a well-played season which saw them rule the roost with a perfect 9-0 win-loss record.

“We feel really happy. These girls really worked so hard. They did their very best and worked as a team. They played good defense from the beginning so I believe that’s what got us here today.”

What made it more special is that GCA was able to take home the championship to their Navy Hill campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really amazing that despite the year we were able to come back and play and the girls really appreciated it because the girls didn’t have this for a very long time. I want to thank my players and our school, GCA, for continuing to support our sports programs,” said Fabila.

Meanwhile, GCA’s championship was bittersweet for Fatialofa and her younger sister, Alyana, as before the playoffs began their parents learned that their uncle, Charley, lost his battle to COVID-19. Their parents waited until the championship game concluded before telling them the bad news.

That’s the reason why moments after receiving their medals and the championship trophy, the Fatialofa sisters were seen weeping in the middle of the basketball court. The sister said they’re dedicating the championship to their uncle Charley and his wife, Kara, and to their three cousins—Rocky, Ocean, and Vinnie.

“We found out earlier that their uncle Charley (my wife’s younger brother) who was fighting for his life with COVID in Nashville, Tennessee had passed. We didn’t want to tell them until after the game,” said their father Fred.

Azriel Fatialofa also thanked her coaches at Ol’Aces for helping her in her basketball development.

GCA 30 – Fatialofa 30, Regan 4, Torres 4.

FMS – Saralu 12, Nishimura 2.

Scoring by halves: 17-7, 30-12.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

nmiva
0

Lady Eagles 1 secure No. 1 seed in HS v-ball

Posted On Oct 11 2021
, By
nmiva
0

Lady Eagles 1, Lady Dolphins 1 remain undefeated

Posted On Oct 08 2021
, By
nmibf
0

Lady Hilitais sweep all 3 games

Posted On Oct 06 2021
, By
nmiva
0

Lady Dolphins 1 breathing down neck of GCA 1

Posted On Oct 05 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support having a universal garbage collection system in the CNMI?
154 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 11, 2021, 9:59 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune