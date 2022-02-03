Lady Geckos earn 1st win in middle school v-ball

Share











Saipan International School I scored its first win after three tries in the NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Middle School Volleyball League 2021-2022 season last Tuesday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

The Lady Geckos I tasted victory following a 21-16, 21-8 walloping of Mt. Carmel School II in the third game of the day’s triple-header. The loss was the second and two games for the Lady Knights II.

Earlier, Tanapag Middle School I triumphed via forfeit against Hopwood Middle School I in the south court, while Hopwood II fared better than its sister team after vanquishing Dandan Middle School, 21-18, 21-9, in the north court.

SIS I coach Mili Saiki attributed the win to her players finally getting the rudiments of the sport.

“These young players love volleyball and they have improved a lot. I enjoy watching their enthusiasm and dedication. Practice, practice. When you love the sport you just need to practice to get better. They have the skills, we just need to sharpen them,” she said.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the community, the Public School System Athletic Program instituted new protocols for the 2021-2022 middle school season and it includes everyone at the venue, including players and coaches, having to mask up at all times.

“We are getting used to it. All they want to do is playing. They will do whatever it takes. They want to be protected and be sure they take all necessary precautions to stay healthy, also they don’t want the league to be canceled,” said Saiki when asked about the new COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The Lady Geckos I is made up of Lya Kim, Nara Kim, Giana Lang, Monica Miah, Suki Peng, Lina Tuskagoshi, Aubrey White, and Malia Rayphand.

The win gave SIS 1 a share of second place in Pool 1 with a 1-2 win-loss record, which ties them with TMS 1 and Francisco M. Sablan Middle School. Grace Christian Academy 2 currently leads the standings at 3-0, followed by 2-0 Hopwood I.

In Pool 2, GCA 1 is alone at the top at 2-0, followed by SIS and Saipan Community School at 1-0. TMS 2 (2-1), Hopwood 2 (1-1), MCS 1 (0-2), and DMS (0-3) also play in the pool.