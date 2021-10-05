Lady Hilitais sweep all 3 games

Share











Hopwood Middle School 2 is in sole possession of second place in the IT&E Interscholastic Girls Middle School Basketball League after completing a sweep of its two games last Friday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

Playing in back-to-back games in Friday’s five-game set, the Lady Hilitais 2 edged Francisco M. Sablan Middle School, 12-11, in the opener. Leona Saures and Kialeen Leemarvin combined for 10 points to lead Hopwood 2, while all of FMS’ points were put up by Rosie Saralu. FMS is now at 3-2,

The Lady Hilitais 2 played again in the fifth game and beat Saipan Community School, 19-2. The 12 points of Leemarvin led them in the victory against the Lady Tsunamis. The two wins hiked Hopwood 2’s win-loss record to 5-2.

Sister team Hopwood 1 downed Mt. Carmel School, 10-6, in the fourth game. Trista Paul’s 6 points paced Hopwood 1 in the win against the Lady Knight. MCS and SCS are now at 2-4 following their setbacks against both Hopwood teans.

In other games of the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Association-organized competition last Friday, the Lady Knights blanked the Lady Tsunamis in the battle of private schools, 2-0. Valerie Estella accounted for the only 2 points scored the entire game.

Dandan Middle School also improved its record to .500 (3-3) after dominating winless Tanapag Middle School, 21-3. DMS was led by the 17 points of Priscilla Tomokane, while Rilae Achanto scored 2 points to pace TMS, who are now at 0-6.

Grace Christian Academy and its towering center, center Azriel Fatialofa, continue to lead the team standings in middle school hoops at 7-0. The Lady Eagles and Hopwood 1 (2-4) had the day off last Friday.

First Game

Hopwood 2 12 – Saures 6, Leemarvin 4, Yleisa 2.

FMS 11 – Saralu 11.

Scoring by halves: 8-8, 12-11.

Second Game

Mt. Carmel School 2 – Estella 2.

Saipan Community School 0.

Scoring by halves: 2-0, 2-0.

Third Game

DMS 21 – Tomokane 19, Villanueva 2, Yamada 2.

TMS 3 – Achanto 2, Yumul 1.

Scoring by halves: 13-1, 21-3.

Fourth Game

Hopwood 1 10 – Paul 6, Baxter 2, Manuel 2.

Mt. Carmel School 6 – Estella 4, Pangelinan 2.

Scoring by halves: 4-2, 10-6.

Fifth Game

Hopwood 2 19 – Leemarvin 12, Saures 4, Sonoda 4, Taisague 4, Yleisa 2, Christopher 2.

Saipan Community School 2 – Bacani 2.

Scoring by halves: 14-0, 29-2.