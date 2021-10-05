Lady Hilitais sweep all 3 games

By
|
Posted on Oct 06 2021

Tag: , , ,
Share

A Dandan Middle School defender, left, pressures a Hopwood Middle School 2 during an earlier game in the IT&E Interscholastic Basketball League at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. Dandan and Hopwood 2 played last Friday and won their matches. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Hopwood Middle School 2 is in sole possession of second place in the IT&E Interscholastic Girls Middle School Basketball League after completing a sweep of its two games last Friday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

Playing in back-to-back games in Friday’s five-game set, the Lady Hilitais 2 edged Francisco M. Sablan Middle School, 12-11, in the opener. Leona Saures and Kialeen Leemarvin combined for 10 points to lead Hopwood 2, while all of FMS’ points were put up by Rosie Saralu. FMS is now at 3-2,

The Lady Hilitais 2 played again in the fifth game and beat Saipan Community School, 19-2. The 12 points of Leemarvin led them in the victory against the Lady Tsunamis. The two wins hiked Hopwood 2’s win-loss record to 5-2.

Sister team Hopwood 1 downed Mt. Carmel School, 10-6, in the fourth game. Trista Paul’s 6 points paced Hopwood 1 in the win against the Lady Knight. MCS and SCS are now at 2-4 following their setbacks against both Hopwood teans.

In other games of the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Association-organized competition last Friday, the Lady Knights blanked the Lady Tsunamis in the battle of private schools, 2-0. Valerie Estella accounted for the only 2 points scored the entire game.

Dandan Middle School also improved its record to .500 (3-3) after dominating winless Tanapag Middle School, 21-3. DMS was led by the 17 points of Priscilla Tomokane, while Rilae Achanto scored 2 points to pace TMS, who are now at 0-6.

Grace Christian Academy and its towering center, center Azriel Fatialofa, continue to lead the team standings in middle school hoops at 7-0. The Lady Eagles and Hopwood 1 (2-4) had the day off last Friday.

First Game
Hopwood 2 12 – Saures 6, Leemarvin 4, Yleisa 2.

FMS 11 – Saralu 11.

Scoring by halves: 8-8, 12-11.

Second Game
Mt. Carmel School 2 – Estella 2.

Saipan Community School 0.

Scoring by halves: 2-0, 2-0.

Third Game
DMS 21 – Tomokane 19, Villanueva 2, Yamada 2.

TMS 3 – Achanto 2, Yumul 1.

Scoring by halves: 13-1, 21-3.

Fourth Game
Hopwood 1 10 – Paul 6, Baxter 2, Manuel 2.

Mt. Carmel School 6 – Estella 4, Pangelinan 2.

Scoring by halves: 4-2, 10-6.

Fifth Game
Hopwood 2 19 – Leemarvin 12, Saures 4, Sonoda 4, Taisague 4, Yleisa 2, Christopher 2.

Saipan Community School 2 – Bacani 2.

Scoring by halves: 14-0, 29-2.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

tinian
0

Mourning Team Kio nips Rampage, 73-71

Posted On Oct 05 2021
, By
nmibf
0

Azriel lifts Lady Eagles to 7-0 in MS hoops

Posted On Oct 01 2021
, By
tinian
0

Team Kio remains perfect after routing Ko’Bees

Posted On Sep 30 2021
, By
0

Kio is unstoppable in 45-point thrashing of CNMI

Posted On Sep 27 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 6, 2021, 9:21 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s SE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:03 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune