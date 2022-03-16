Lakay, Gravity post contrasting wins

Share











Lakay/Islander and Gravity 670 scored contrasting wins in the bookend open games of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Tuesday night at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe.

In the opener, Lakay/Islander routed Super Tech, 77-37, thanks to a balanced offensive attack from up and down its roster.

Keith Santos and R.J. Palacios allowed Lakay/Islander to take control early as the duo scored 12 combined points to give them a 19-8 lead after the first quarter.

Center Zeric Gant then dominated the smaller Super Tech frontliners in the second quarter, banging 8 points as Lakay/Islander nearly doubled its lead, 41-21, at the halftime break.

It was Bry Natividad’s turn to heat up at the start of the third quarter, stringing 8 points together as Lakay/Islander continued to go to town and entered the fourth and final quarter ahead by a whopping 31 points, 61-30.

It was all over but the shouting as the payoff period ensued, as the only thing left unsettled was the game’s final score. Palacios paced five Lakay/Islander players in double figures with 15 markers. The win improved the victors’ win-loss mark to 3-2, while the loss was the third in as many games for the not-so Super Tech.

In the third game, 670 Gravity won its second game of the season after edging Vizion Insurance, 77-60.

After leading majority of the first half, 670 Gravity relaxed a bit at the start of the second and allowed Rodel Pastrana to go berserk. With Vizion Insurance’s main man firing 11 points, 670 Gravity suddenly found themselves trailing 49-44 entering the last 10 minutes of the contest.

Fortunately, 670 Gravity got timely baskets from Arnold Bernardo and Alfred Tabora in the fourth to rein in Vizion Insurance and escape with the 6-point win.

Joseph Torres led all scores with 26 points for Gravity 670, while Pastrana was not far back with 23 points of his own for Vizion Insurance, which lost for the third time in four tries.

In the second game, Team Marianas routed HBR International, 63-44, in a game where curiously no player finished in double figures. It was the third straight win against no defeat for Team Marianas, while HBR International absorbed its first loss in four games.

First Game

Lakay/Islander 77 – Palacios 15, Natividad 14, Capalad 13, Gant 12, Santos 12, Escano 4, Quan 3, Isip 3, Rabauliman 2.

Super Tech 37 – Ige 12, Tibayan 10, Iguel 7, Santos 4, Agulto 2, Caraig 2.

Scoring by quarters: 19-8, 41-21, 61-30, 77-37.

Second Game

Team Marianas 63 – Dela Cruz 8, Itaas 8, Villarin 7, Santos 7, Castro 7. Satur 6, Aranda 5, Brennan 5, Naraja 3, Deleon Guererro 2, Augenbaugh 2, Diaz 1.

HBR International 44 – Antonio 9, Galang 7, Gotangco 7, Reyes 7, Rotap 6, Hipolito 4, Leon 3, Augusto 2, Moses 1.

Scoring by quarters: 19-12, 30-20, 45-35, 63-44.

Third Game

670 Gravity 66 – Torres 25, Tabora 11, Bernardo 10, Solis 8, Macaraig 5, Camacho 3, Alegre 2, Gaviola 2, Melendez 1.

Vizion Insurance 60 – Pastrana 23, Capuyon 15, Mangali 6, Bungalong 6, Ramos 3, Agustin 2, Regaton 1.

Scoring by quarters: 15-13, 33-27, 44-49, 66-60.