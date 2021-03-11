Lawyer says Doyle ready to defend himself in court

Posted on Mar 12 2021
A lawyer representing a Saipan physician who is being accused of excessively prescribing opioids and controlled substances said his client is ready to stand in court and defend himself against all accusations.

In a statement, attorney Steven Pixley, who is representing Dr. John Doyle, said the federal government’s press release about the matter was aimed to “embarrass, defame, intimidate, and improperly sway public opinion against a good physician who refused to capitulate to the demands of the federal government.”

Pixley said that Doyle is ready to stand up to the federal government, while he is prepared to defend Doyle in a court of law.

Pixley stated that Doyle has “worked tirelessly over the years to provide excellent medical services to his patients and the people of the CNMI,” adding that Doyle has worked closely with the CNMI government to protect citizens against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The evidence will show that the prescriptions in question were issued pursuant to a bona fide physician-patient relationship in the usual course of practice with a good faith belief that the prescriptions and his treatment plan served a legitimate medical purpose,” Pixley said.

Separately, Doyle said in a statement that he did not give medicines for “non-legitimate purposes,” that while he can’t sue, he “can only take out his wallet” and try to defend himself.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Districts of Guam and the NMI has filed a civil lawsuit against Doyle for allegedly prescribing opioids and controlled substances 73 times. Doyle allegedly also issued other controlled substances to another patient, ignoring obvious signs of addiction and physical and mental health deterioration.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has asked the District Court for the NMI to order Doyle to pay civil penalties in the total amount of $4,936,771.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.
