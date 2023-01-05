UOG OFFERS JANUARY WORKSHOPS

Learn about raised-bed gardening and honey harvesting

Posted on Jan 06 2023
Plants grow in a raised-bed garden. (UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

The public is invited to two backyard agriculture workshops this month hosted by the University of Guam College of Natural and Applied Sciences. Both take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Yigo Research & Education Center/Triton Farm, and participants must register in advance to attend.

Raised-bed gardening workshop

• Time: 9am – noon
• Date: Saturday, Jan. 21
• Location: UOG Yigo Research & Education Center/Triton Farm
• Cost: $5
• To register: Contact Phoebe Wall at (671) 735-2080 or pwall@triton.uog.edu.

Participants will learn the reasons for growing plants in raised-bed gardens as well as what vegetables and herbs to grow and when and how to plant them. Bring a hat and/or sunscreen.

Honey harvesting workshop

• Time: 1pm – 4pm
• Date: Saturday, Jan. 21
• Location: UOG Yigo Research & Education Center/Triton Farm
• Cost: Free
• To register: Contact Rita Barcinas at barcinasr8861@triton.uog.edu.

Guam beekeeper Mike Aguon shows the honeycomb from his hive. Aguon was one of 20 new beekeepers on island in 2022 under the grant-funded Beginning Farmer & Rancher Development program at the University of Guam. (UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

Participants will learn to identify when honey in a hive is ready for harvest and observe different methods of extracting the honey from the comb: by hand, using a press, or with a centrifuge. They will also learn about the byproducts of each method and how they are used.

Stress survey for agricultural workers extended

Additionally, the university’s Farmer Focus project has extended the deadline for its Western Region Agricultural Workers Stress Survey and invites all part-time, full-time, and family agricultural workers in Guam to participate. Responses are anonymous and will inform efforts to create community programs to help farmers with stress management.

The survey for Guam is open until Tuesday, Jan. 31 at https://url.uog.edu/agsurvey

All participants may opt to be entered to win a $50 online gift card.

For more information, contact Elvira Gisog at (671) 735-2062 or gisoge@triton.uog.edu.

Residents can stay informed of public workshops hosted by UOG Cooperative Extension & Outreach by subscribing to the email list at https://url.uog.edu/extension-subscribe. (UOG)

