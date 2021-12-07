Legislature to remain open

By
|
Posted on Dec 08 2021
Share

The Legislature announced yesterday that it will remain open to carry out its duties and responsibilities. 

The presiding officers of the 22nd Legislature, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez and Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider, jointly agreed that, as a separate branch of government, the Legislative Branch is obligated to forge ahead with legislative matters of great importance to the Commonwealth.

Despite the Executive Branch’s declaration of a public health emergency, both houses of the Legislature continue to conduct legislative sessions, hearings, and meetings to deliberate on matters of health, education, commerce, infrastructure development, and public safety that are of significant importance to the well-being and safety of residents and visitors of the CNMI. 

On Nov. 9, 2021, the Legislature issued Legislative COVID Protocol Directive 2021-01 as a proactive measure to ensure the safety of the legislative members and staff, to include limiting public access into the building. 

On Nov. 30, 2021, the presiding officers of the Legislature extended Section 2 of Legislative COVID Protocol Directive 2021-01, until the end of December or until further notice.

In line with the Legislative COVID Protocol Directive 2021-01, as amended:

• No person who is not a legislative member, a members’ staff, or a Legislative Bureau employee shall enter the legislative building. As stated in the directive, an exemption is permitted to persons whose attendance is required and authorized at a legislative session, hearing, or meeting by the presiding officer of the respective chamber. An individual whose attendance is required may request to appear virtually through a written request provided 24 hours prior to the scheduled event to the presiding officers of the Legislature, chairpersons of the legislative standing committees, or chairpersons of the legislative delegation, respectively. 

• Delivery of items or correspondences to the legislative building are to be directed to the designated entrances of the House of Representatives or the Senate, respectively. 

The public is encouraged to be kept abreast of scheduled legislative sessions, hearings, and meetings made available to the viewing public on Channel 23 or broadcasted live on the Legislature’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cnmilegislature. 

To access the schedule of legislative events or proposed legislation of the 22nd NMCL, visit www.cnmileg.net. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, rate your level of anxiety regarding the increasing number of community cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 6, 2021

Posted On Dec 06 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 3, 2021

Posted On Dec 03 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 30, 2021

Posted On Nov 30 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 8, 2021, 10:14 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:31 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune