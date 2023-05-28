Lin, Chisato top Mangrove 5K

By
|
Posted on May 29 2023
Share

Runners and Run Saipan officials and volunteers pose for a photo after the Mangrove 5K ‘23 race last Saturday at the American Memorial Park. (LEIGH GASES)

What better way to welcome the post-storm weekend than to run the beautiful scenic route from American Memorial Park to the Gov. Eloy S. Inos Peace Park and back?

That’s what over 20 runners did last Saturday with youngster Young Jun Lin and veteran runner Rosemarie Chisato topping their respective divisions in the annual Run Saipan Mangrove 5K ‘23 race. 

Lin

Lin raced to the finish line right in front of barefoot runner Chong Nam Lee to take the lead and the first place win with just a second in front of Lee, 22:11. Lee was second in 22:12 and Shigeki Tenorio third in 22:18.

In the women’s division, Chisato claimed first with a time of 23:43; Terra Allen was second in 23:55; and Jessica Ortizo completed the Top 3 in 26:25. 

Along with their medals, each winner received a plant from CNMI Forestry as a prize.

Lin, a 14-year-old Hopwood Middle School student, said the course was kind of hard for him. He has been running for just two years and also joined the recently concluded All School Athletics for his school.

Chisato

What got him into running was his teacher and barefoot runner, Changwhan Jang, who also ran the 5K. This will not be the last time Lin will join a Run Saipan race.

For Chisato, she said that the course after Typhoon Mawar was surprisingly not that slippery. She almost came to race late because she thought that the course would start on the old route at the Gov. Eloy S. Inos Peace Park. She said she was neck-and-neck with Allen the whole race but she pulled away toward the end. 

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. said in a Facebook post after the race, “thank you to the support staff of Run Saipan officials. Special thanks to IT&E CNMI for sponsoring our wireless connection for the timing system for this race. Thank you to ONETIME sport for timing our event again. Thank you to American Memorial Park for the venue. Thank you so much to CNMI Forestry and their director for donating this year’s prizes of plants. Special thanks to Northern Marianas Athletics and Triathlon CNMI for their support.”

Run Saipan’s next race is the Grotto 10K on June 10 beginning at 6am.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 29, 2023, 7:03 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 88%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:43 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune