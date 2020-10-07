Lions Club bike race draws over 100

Posted on Oct 08 2020

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
In this file photo, a female biker heads out of Banzai Cliff, which will be the start/finish point for this Sunday’s Saipan Unity Lions Club 4th Annual Bike Race. (Contributed Photo)

The number of bikers competing in the Saipan Unity Lions Club 4th Annual Bike Race has reached past the century mark with 109 have already registered for this Sunday’s event.

The men’s road bike (long course) category has drawn the most participants with 35 riders signing up as of yesterday event. In the MTB division, 20 bikers have turned in their registration form online, while three have entered in the women’s division long course.

The weekend race will start and end at Banzai Cliff with a turnaround point at Mobil Gas Station in Tanapag. For the long course division, participants will go through the route four times.

In the short course (one lap only), 51 have already signed up with four entered in the MTB division and three in the road bike in the women’s side. In the men’s division, the MTB class has 18 participants, while the road bike category has more with 44.

Registration is ongoing and will continue until the day of the competition. Registration fee is $25 and each participant will receive the event T-shirt. The race will start at 6:30am.

The weekend tournament is a fundraising activity of Saipan Unity Lions Club with proceeds going to fund the group’s Feed the Hungry campaign and other community projects in the CNMI.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

