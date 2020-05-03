Little League season canceled

Share







It’s final. There will be no Little League games this season.

After months of suspension, the CNMI Little League District has decided to eventually scrap the 2020 competition due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to assistant district administrator and Saipan Little League Baseball president Mike Borja.

The decision came after the CNMI received a letter from the Little League International last Friday, informing the district about the cancelation of the 2020 Little League World Series. Little League president and chief executive officer Stephen Keener last Thursday announced the shelving of the Little League World Series this year due to the significant public health uncertainties and difficulties in scheduling regional qualifiers for the annual event.

“With Little League International announcing that there will be no World Series this year, we have also decided to cancel our season. It’s unfortunate that we have to make this call, but our community’s health and safety is our main concern right now,” Borja said.

The SLLB has canceled the 2020 season without even having to kick off the competition. The league was supposed to start in February, but the opening was pushed back to March 14 to give teams more time to complete the tournament requirements. The March kick-off was then reset after Little League International has advised its members to withhold activities until April 8 due to the pandemic. The suspension was later extended until May 11 before the Little League International eventually decided to pull the plug on its annual tournament.

Local Little League competitions are held to select teams that will represent the district in regional tournaments. From the regionals, the champion squads (50/70, Major, Junior, and Senior League divisions) will advance to the World Series, which this year was scheduled for August.

In the CNMI’s case, the Commonwealth was slated to compete in the Asia Pacific-Middle East Regional Tournament in July in Thailand (50/70 and Major divisions) and Hong Kong (Junior and Senior League categories).

“We just can’t go on with the season this year because of this crisis and I know everyone understand our situation. We will focus on keeping our community safe and we hope to see our teams—more squads—next season,” Borja said.

This year, the SLLB was to feature five teams each in the Minor and Major divisions, three in the Junior, and two in the Senior.

“The teams are all ready with their uniforms and paperwork. They have also paid their entrance fees, but with this cancelation we will contact the team representatives and return their payment,” Borja said.

Meanwhile, this will be the first time in the history of the Little League World Series that the annual gathering of the champion teams across the globe will not take place.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events. After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments,” Keener was quoted as saying in the Little League news bulletin.

Little League, which was founded in 1939, would have held its 74th edition of the World Series this year and with the cancelation, it’s diamond anniversary celebration has also been moved to 2022.