Lopsided wins in Rollers caging

By
|
Posted on Dec 24 2020
Share

Lady Ol’Aces, right, and Rollers Red players battle for the loose ball during their women’s division game in the Rollers 2020 Holiday Tournament at the Koblerville Gymnasium last Monday. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

The Lady Ol’Aces hammered Rollers Red, while five other teams also coasted to victory in the Rollers 2020 Holiday Tournament at the Koblerville Gymnasium.

The Lady Ol’Aces demolished Rollers Red in the women’s division match last Monday, 46-25, to recover from their opening day loss to Rollers Blue.

After taking a 12-4 halftime lead, the Lady Ol’Aces kept going in the second half to complete the lopsided win.

In other results, Rollers Blue crushed the Chinatown Titans, 51-8, while the Ol’Aces pounded Rollers Red, 61-27, in a pair of boys U17 matches over the weekend.

Merrick Toves and Leo Naraja towed Rollers Blue to the 43-point win after scoring in double figures. Toves delivered 11 points, while Naraja chipped in 10, including two triples. Darren Pangelinan, Jay-Art Palmes, and Charlie McDonald combined for 19 more points for the winning squad.

While Rollers Blue ran their offense well, Chinatown struggled and had no player making more than one basket in the one-sided game.

In the other boys U17 match, the Ol’Aces got off to a strong start and never looked back to whip Rollers Red.

Airson Atan made 10 points in the first half, giving the Ol’Aces a 24-10 halftime advantage. The lead ballooned in the second half with Atan drawing help from Wino Willy, Craig Padayao, and M.J. David. Atan finished with 17 points, while Padayao also hit double figures with his 11 markers.

Aaron Magno had 8 points to pace Rollers Red.

The Ol’Aces also triumphed in the boys U19 division match last Sunday after topping Rollers Red, 69-43.

Jesstin Laniyo top-scored for the Ol’Aces with his 14 points, while Fiden Austin contributed 12. The Ol’Aces banked on their good outside shooting, knocking in eight shots from beyond the arc to beat Rollers Red.

Anthony Laraja had 12 markers to lead Rollers Red’s losing cause, while Allen Morilla made 8 points.

In other results in the boys U19 division, Rollers Blue dominated Sun Palace last Saturday, 68-46.

Gringo Deleon Guerrero had 14 points for Rollers Blue, which also got double figures from Matt Richardson and Toves, who contributed 12 and 11 markers, respectively. Ervin Villarin also recorded double figures with his 10 points.

Khristian Itaas led Sun Palace with his 14 points, while A.J. Hudkins and Sunjoon Tenorio chipped in 8 apiece.

Meanwhile, in the lone boys U13 game last weekend, Rollers Red prevailed over Rollers Blue, 39-20.

Mike Mercado, Lance Lerio, and Jezpher Navarro teamed up in Rollers Red’s victory after registering 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively. No Rollers Red broke into double figures, as its top scorer, Jared Villagomez, managed to make only 8 points.

Matches in the U13 division along with the three other age groups will continue this weekend.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 24, 2020

Posted On Dec 24 2020

Community Briefs - December 9, 2020

Posted On Dec 09 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 4, 2020

Posted On Dec 04 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Mariana

Working with the community to bring back the åga

Posted On Dec 17 2020
500

Plant. Picture. Post: Join the #Plant500Marianas Trees Challenge

Posted On Dec 10 2020

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 24, 2020, 2:27 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:40 AM
sunset: 5:54 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune