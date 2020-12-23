Lopsided wins in Rollers caging

Share











The Lady Ol’Aces hammered Rollers Red, while five other teams also coasted to victory in the Rollers 2020 Holiday Tournament at the Koblerville Gymnasium.

The Lady Ol’Aces demolished Rollers Red in the women’s division match last Monday, 46-25, to recover from their opening day loss to Rollers Blue.

After taking a 12-4 halftime lead, the Lady Ol’Aces kept going in the second half to complete the lopsided win.

In other results, Rollers Blue crushed the Chinatown Titans, 51-8, while the Ol’Aces pounded Rollers Red, 61-27, in a pair of boys U17 matches over the weekend.

Merrick Toves and Leo Naraja towed Rollers Blue to the 43-point win after scoring in double figures. Toves delivered 11 points, while Naraja chipped in 10, including two triples. Darren Pangelinan, Jay-Art Palmes, and Charlie McDonald combined for 19 more points for the winning squad.

While Rollers Blue ran their offense well, Chinatown struggled and had no player making more than one basket in the one-sided game.

In the other boys U17 match, the Ol’Aces got off to a strong start and never looked back to whip Rollers Red.

Airson Atan made 10 points in the first half, giving the Ol’Aces a 24-10 halftime advantage. The lead ballooned in the second half with Atan drawing help from Wino Willy, Craig Padayao, and M.J. David. Atan finished with 17 points, while Padayao also hit double figures with his 11 markers.

Aaron Magno had 8 points to pace Rollers Red.

The Ol’Aces also triumphed in the boys U19 division match last Sunday after topping Rollers Red, 69-43.

Jesstin Laniyo top-scored for the Ol’Aces with his 14 points, while Fiden Austin contributed 12. The Ol’Aces banked on their good outside shooting, knocking in eight shots from beyond the arc to beat Rollers Red.

Anthony Laraja had 12 markers to lead Rollers Red’s losing cause, while Allen Morilla made 8 points.

In other results in the boys U19 division, Rollers Blue dominated Sun Palace last Saturday, 68-46.

Gringo Deleon Guerrero had 14 points for Rollers Blue, which also got double figures from Matt Richardson and Toves, who contributed 12 and 11 markers, respectively. Ervin Villarin also recorded double figures with his 10 points.

Khristian Itaas led Sun Palace with his 14 points, while A.J. Hudkins and Sunjoon Tenorio chipped in 8 apiece.

Meanwhile, in the lone boys U13 game last weekend, Rollers Red prevailed over Rollers Blue, 39-20.

Mike Mercado, Lance Lerio, and Jezpher Navarro teamed up in Rollers Red’s victory after registering 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively. No Rollers Red broke into double figures, as its top scorer, Jared Villagomez, managed to make only 8 points.

Matches in the U13 division along with the three other age groups will continue this weekend.