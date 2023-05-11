M2 Fitness Zumba warmup at Marianas Tourism Month 5K

Posted on May 12 2023
M2 Fitness will lead a Zumba warmup at the Marianas Visitors Authority’s Marianas Tourism Month 5K Fun Run on May 20, 2023, at Garapan Fishing Base, Saipan. Registration is now open at www.raceroster.com, and participants are invited to dress as tourists for a chance to win cash prizes. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

M2 Fitness will be offering a Zumba warmup for the Marianas Tourism Month 5K Fun Run on May 20, 2023, at Garapan Fishing Base on Saipan.

M2 Fitness Strong Zumba Movers will conduct a 20-minute warmup at the starting line at 6:3am prior to the start of the 5K at 7am.

Mary Grace Bautista, founder/coach of M2 Fitness, thanks MVA for allowing M2 Fitness to be part of this event.

Registration is $10 and is open at raceroster.com/events/2023/75098/marianas- tourismmonth-5k-fun-run. Registration will also be held at the starting line on the day of the run beginning at 6am, with the fun run proceeding south on Saipan Beach Road Pathway to Quartermaster Road and back.

For added fun, participants are invited to dress as a tourist for a chance to win cash prizes for the best tourist costume: $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place. Cash prizes will also be awarded for the top three male and female finishers, $150 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place, respectively. All proceeds will benefit the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance, a nonprofit organization. The first 100 registrants will also receive a limited-edition Marianas Tourism Month T-shirt. (MVA)

