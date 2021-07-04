Mafnas, Cepeda reappointed to NMC board

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres has reappointed Zenie P. Mafnas and Charles V. Cepeda as members of the Northern Marianas College Board of Regents representing the Third Senatorial District.

If confirmed, Mafnas and Cepeda would serve another four-year term which will expire on May 29, 2025.

The appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

The governor told the Legislature that he is confident that Mafnas and Cepeda will consistently devote their time and efforts on the board. He said the appointment and subsequent Senate confirmation will give the islands’ primary institution of postsecondary education the support necessary to provide high quality, affordable and accessible education programs and services for the people of the Commonwealth.