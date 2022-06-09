Magofna resolution urges new $1,000 CUC voucher

By
|
Posted on Jun 10 2022
Rep. Corina L. Magofna (D-Saipan) pre-filed Wednesday a resolution that strongly urges Gov. Ralph DLG Torres to issue a new $1,000 Commonwealth Utilities Corp. voucher to provide much needed financial relief to all qualified households in the CNMI.

In her House Resolution 22-20 that is supported by seven other representatives, Magofna wants the $1,000 utilities voucher to be funded by American Rescue Plan Act money, in compliance with guidelines issued by the U.S. Treasury.

She pointed out in the resolution that the Commonwealth’s fuel cost in 2021 was $5.17 per gallon on Saipan; $6.11 per gallon on Tinian; and $5.77 per gallon on Rota. As of today, she said, the fuel cost has significantly increased on all three islands, with the cost of fuel being above $6 per gallon on Saipan and well above $7 gallon on both Tinian and Rota. She expects fuel costs to continue to rise due to global issues beyond the CNMI’s control, such as global inflationary pressures amid rising food and energy prices and disrupted supply chains following the pandemic; the war between Russia and Ukraine exacerbating supply chain issues, fuel crisis and sharply rising commodity prices; and faster inflation that is threatening global economic growth.

Last December, the Torres administration provided residential households with a $500 utilities voucher credited to CUC ratepayer accounts.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
