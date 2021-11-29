Majesty hands out 188 free Thanksgiving meals

Share











Majesty Chinese Restaurant and Majesty Catering Services, in partnership with Full Belly, Full Hearts volunteers, served 188 hot and free meals for families last Thanksgiving Day, thanks in large part to Win Win Way Construction Holdings Ltd.’s Dr. Kan Hou-sek Jim and others for sponsoring Majesty’s second-ever Thanksgiving meal distribution event.

In an email to Saipan Tribune on Saturday, Majesty also thanked its culinary team and kitchen staff, Yaong Corp. for donating frozen cases of chicken to supplement the Thanksgiving meals, Maricon Bricia-Allen of SketchMade for printing volunteer shirts, and Saipan Ice & Water for discounted water bottles.

Majesty said the meal distribution typically takes around 20 minutes, but last Thursday’s event took around an hour and 30 minutes, with many community members visiting Majesty on foot or by car. Despite the high turnout, Majesty assured that last Thursday’s distribution event complied with all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

An enforcer was assigned to oversee the placement of floor tape markers at six-feet intervals to maintain social distancing and ensured that everyone present wore face coverings at all times, said Majesty.

A separate drive-through line was created for those who chose not to step out of their cars to claim their meals, Majesty added.

Thursday’s Thanksgiving meal distribution was part of Full Belly, Full Hearts’ program to give out free meals and relief packages for people in need who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the program’s launch last year, Full Belly, Full Hearts has distributed 2,000 hot meals and around 700-plus grocery relief bags at distribution events held at Majesty.

Majesty’s email quoted an unnamed Full Belly, Full Hearts representative who expressed the organization’s gratitude to those who supported the Thanksgiving meal distribution and the organization’s ongoing efforts.

“The generous donations of hot meals have provided a lifeline to those who are struggling with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. We thank Dr. Kan of Win Win Way and Mr. Alfred Ho of [Top Development Inc.] Group of Companies for supporting this initiative and for making the holidays a little brighter for people in need right here in our community,” said the representative.