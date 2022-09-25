DPS CHIEF SAYS: 

Majority of recent police cars  made through federal money

By
|
Posted on Sep 26 2022
Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Guerrero said over the weekend that a majority of the recent purchases of vehicles for DPS were made possible through federal funds and grants, for specific purposes.

“Investing in the safety of our public is a priority, and when we have funding available to expand our resources to keep our public safe, we will do it,” said Guerrero in an email in response to Saipan Tribune’s request for comments about Rep. Edwin K. Propst’s (D-Saipan) accusation against the administration.

Propst recently accused the Torres administration of lavish spending, including buying new cars for everybody at DPS in what he described as “too many that he can’t count all of them.” 

But Guerrero said the increase in their fleet not only means more officers are available to respond to public emergencies, accidents, or concerns in a more timely manner, but it also means a safer community with officers able to deter crimes and provide assistance while patrolling villages.

The commissioner did not indicate how many new cars DPS had recently purchased. 

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
