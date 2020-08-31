Make or break for Camacho, Weaver

Posted on Sep 01 2020
Brok “Chata Tuska” Weaver, left, and Frank “The Crank” Camacho, are in a must-win situation as they cross paths next week in the UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Contributed Photo)

The Marianas pride’s Frank “The Crank” Camacho and his opponent, Brok “Chata Tuska” Weaver both acknowledged their lapses in their previous bouts and vowed to show up as better and wiser fighters when they square off in UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, Nevada next week.

Camacho and Weaver will collide on Sept. 12 (Sept. 13 on Saipan) with the former eyeing a quick rebound from his TKO loss to Justin Jaynes and the latter also looking to recover from his defeat at the hands of Roosevelt Roberts.

“That loss left a bad taste on my mouth. For about two weeks, I was sulking with the loss, thinking what could or should have been,” said Camacho in the Post Fight podcast hosted by John Kyon Ko and aired last weekend.

Jaynes was a last-minute replacement for Camacho’s original foe, Matt Frevola, as the latter was pulled out from the fight card after a teammate was tested positive for COVID-19. The Marianas warrior admitted losing focus after finding out on short notice that he had a new foe and going to the cage with no spectators around for the first time.

Frank “The Crank” Camacho works on his grapping skills during a training session at Team Oyama in California last week. (Contributed Photo)

“It was weird. It was different, but I am glad I was able to experience that because when I get back to the cage next week, I know what to expect, I have to adapt to things I can’t control. Also, not to take away anything from Jaynes, he earned that win, I was technically not defending myself intelligently in that fight. Lessons learned and now I am ready to move on and can’t wait to go back in there,” Camacho said.

The 31-year-old fighter is still in California, training under Team Oyama, and is thankful for getting a call from Ultimate Fighting Championship less than two months after his June 20 loss to Jaynes.

“After the loss, I am too determined to get back in there. This is the fight I need and I need to get that win by all means,” said Camacho, who will have the last fight in his second contract with UFC.

Weaver is feeling the same pressure as Camacho, as the Alabama fighter dropped his second assignment with the biggest MMA promotion company in the world and is looking for validation after he won his UFC debut via disqualification.

The 28-year-old Weaver, who was also featured on the same Post Fight podcast, said he was in bad shape when he fought and lost to Roberts last May 30 in UFC on ESPN 9.

Frank “The Crank” Camacho, left, trains with coach Colin Oyama. (Contributed Photo)

“I was dehydrated after forcing myself to a crash diet,” who weighed around 170 lbs when he accepted the offer to duel Roberts a little over two weeks before the fight. The catch weight was 155 lbs.

Weaver said that the poor decision is now a thing of the past as he’s been training and eating well since joining the American Top Team in Florida.

“I have a nutritionist and getting the right meals. I’m getting better every day, more agile, stronger, and definitely a wiser fighter,” Weaver said.

The ATT standout, meanwhile, had a take on Camacho’s previous bout and said the referee’s decision to stop it was premature. The fight was called off just 41 seconds in Round 1 with Camacho still up on his feet.

“He is a durable fighter, the referee should have let him stay longer. Frank is a tough guy and he’s more dangerous when’s he’s hurt, according to my coaches. Before, when I hurt my opponents bad, I pulled out. When I face Frank, I can’t do that, I will go for the finish. We will give UFC fans something to remember on fight night,” Weaver said.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune.
