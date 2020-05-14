Making the best out of the worst time

May 15 2020
In the three months that Richelle, 18, of Dandan, has been in quarantine, she has started a small business—making flower crowns.
Some learn to cook or bake. Others start a garden. Since the semi-quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19 was implemented in the CNMI, the limited movement and being restricted to one’s home haven’t stopped some people from using their creativity as a coping mechanism.

Many people that Saipan Tribune spoke with for this story declined to be identified, with many saying they’d prefer to keep their anonymity, but were willing enough to show what they’ve been doing.

Davian, 20, of Kagman, for example, has been focusing on working with different art forms using oil pastel. She also cited learning different languages as a new hobby. “I now have more time to do that, so that’ll be something I plan to work more on.” She is open to even having more new hobbies and talents and, while the idea is still in the back of her mind, “that doesn’t mean it won’t be possible.

During the three months that Richelle, 18, of Dandan, has been in quarantine, she decided to homeschool her three younger siblings and two nieces. “I usually do homeschooling from 10am to 3pm with lunch break included. I actually started this last month and I want to continue doing this just to make sure the kids don’t forget about education while in quarantine.”

She also decided to take up gardening as her new hobby. “I’m looking at what plants I’d want to begin with, as well as a location at home to begin my gardening. I’m hoping it’ll turn out great. I’ve also started a small business in which I make flower crowns and I already have people interested in buying them.”

Arriane, 18, of San Antonio village has kept busy exercising and maintaining her good health. “I keep reminding myself to stay physically active at home with exercising, eating healthy, and staying hydrated.” She is also learning how to cook different types of food. She urged the community to always monitor their health during these times. “Drink lots of water, eat fruits, and vegetables to boost your immune system.”

Richard, 24, of Chalan Kanoa, has been focused on his favorite hobby—making music. “Producing music and experimenting with music in different kinds of ways has been really fun for me,” he said.

Despite the restriction, he credits the quarantine for giving him more time to spend with his hobby because, without it, he would have a busy schedule during the “normal days.”

Raini, 16, of Kagman said she has been keeping up with her schoolwork like Khan Academy and Achieve3000. “It is interesting to do schoolwork online these days but we eventually need to adjust ourselves as a student.”

She has also been keeping up with different workouts at home. “I’ve been doing Chloe Ting’s workout challenges and this makes me look forward to every day.”

She said this pandemic is teaching everyone to appreciate the small things. “It is shocking to see how much we can lose just in the blink of an eye.” (Chevy Alipio)

