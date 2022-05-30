Man accused of assaulting DOC officer

A man currently detained at the CNMI Department of Corrections in relation to a drug case pending in the U.S. District Court for the NMI has been accused of assaulting a DOC officer and possessing methamphetamine.

According to a recently unsealed grand jury indictment, Derik Camacho Reyes, a repeat drug offender currently detained at the Department of Corrections, is being charged with assaulting a prison guard and possession of methamphetamine in prison.

According to the redacted indictment against Reyes, he incarcerated at a maximum security section of the local prison when he assaulted and inflicted bodily injury on a Corrections officer last Feb. 15. On the same date, Reyes was allegedly also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, the indictment said.

At a hearing on May 24 before Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona of the District Court for the NMI, Reyes appeared in custody and, through court-appointed attorney David Banes, waived the reading of the charges and the reading of his rights. Reyes entered a plea of not guilty.

As required by Rule 5(f) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, Manglona ordered the U.S. government to produce all exculpatory evidence to the defendant pursuant to Brady v. Maryland and its progeny.

“Not doing so in a timely manner may result in sanctions, including exclusion of evidence, adverse jury instructions, dismissal of charges and contempt proceedings,” she said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Albert Flores Jr. appeared for the federal government.

Accepting the not-guilty plea of the defendant, Manglona set his jury trial for July 26.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

