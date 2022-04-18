Man accused of domestic violence gets suspended sentence

Share











A man accused of domestic violence and disturbing the peace was sentenced yesterday to six months in prison, all suspended, and was placed on one year of probation.

Joey Daniel T. Maratita, 28, was also ordered to pay a $300 fine and is ordered to perform 150 hours of community service.

He is also not allowed to have any harassing contact with the victim in the case, Rheena Ronquillo Aquino, and any contact at all with her minor children. The order was signed by Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio.

Maraitita was represented in court by Chief Public Defender Douglas Hartig. The CNMI was represented by assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas.

According to court documents, Maratita “willfully and unreasonably annoy or disturb Rheena Ronquillo Aquino, a household member,” on June 1 last year by “grabbing her hair and pushing her onto the bed.”

The situation in the household was discovered after their young child wrote about it in her journal and informed her teacher, who then informed the Department of Youth Services.

The child’s entry read: “Yesterday on June 1, my stepdad hit my mom again. I cried for us just to go but we couldn’t. I really hope everything gets better. In front of people I can’t say anything about what’s going on at home.” She further stated that she feels bad for her younger siblings because they also witness their parent’s domestic violence.

In an interview with the child, she reportedly said that Maratita would also accuse her mom of cheating and that he would get physical with her during their arguments. Maratita would also allegedly call her mom names. He would allegedly slap and punch her mom on the stomach and would call her and her siblings “stupid.”