Man accused of driving under the influence allegedly hits cyclist

The Department of Public Safety has arrested a man for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and hitting a cyclist.

According to a DPS news release, DPS 911 dispatch received a call at around 12:29am Thursday morning about an auto-pedestrian crash on Chalan Pale Arnold Road, southwest of U-Luck Poker II in Gualo Rai.

Police officers came upon a bicyclist lying on the road that was marked with pedestrian crosswalk. The cyclist, who was being helped by a bystander, had visible injuries and was immediately brought to the Commonwealth Health Center by a Department of Fire and Medical Services ambulance.

A witness told DPS officers that a silver Toyota Tacoma was driving on the northbound outer lane of Chalan Pale Arnold earlier that morning when it hit the bicyclist, who had just exited the poker arcade driveway and was headed west.

The witness told police that the silver pickup hit the victim, stopped on the shoulder of the road, and then left without getting down.

At around 12:55am that same morning, a patrol officer located the silver Toyota pickup and the driver at a Garapan residence. The driver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was transported to the Department of Public Safety where he was booked and detained.

This case is still under further investigation. (Kimberly B. Esmores)