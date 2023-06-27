Man allegedly assaults woman over leftovers

Share











A man was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a woman following a heated argument over leftovers.

Hou Guohua, 46, was arrested last Friday for allegedly assaulting his former wife. He is facing charges of assault and battery (domestic violence) and disturbing the peace.

At a bail hearing yesterday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $5,000 cash bail on Hou and remanded him back to Department of Corrections custody after he failed to post bail.

Hou was ordered to return to court on July 5 for a preliminary hearing; his arraignment was set for July 10.

According to court documents, on the evening of June 22, Department of Public Safety units were dispatched to an apartment in Garapan to respond to a disturbance incident.

At the residence, police spoke with Hou, who stated that he and his friends had gathered at his apartment earlier that day to eat. Hou shares the apartment with his former wife and their children.

Hous said the victim came out of her room and asked that they share some of their food, but he allegedly told her to just cook some more, to which she responded she didn’t want to.

At around 4:30pm, Hou said he woke up from a nap to the victim allegedly shouting at their children, causing him to get mad and shatter a teacup on the floor.

However, in a followup interview with the victim the following day, she told police that she woke up hungry at around 4pm, but when she checked the food, it had been mixed together as leftovers, prompting her to ask the children why the food was like that. Hou then woke up and they got into a heated argument.

In the middle of the argument, the victim said she went into her room but Hou kicked down the door, punched her in the face, and threw a teacup at her, hitting her knee.

Police noted that the victim had a laceration and discoloration on the knee.