Man allegedly beats girlfriend

The CNMI Superior Court has imposed a $25,000 cash bail on a man who is accused of beating his girlfriend because there were no eggs for breakfast.

During a bail hearing last Monday, Superior Court Judge Kenneth Govendo imposed a $25,000 cash bail on Jerome Tudela for the charges of disturbing the peace to include disturbing the peace, assault and battery, strangulation, and domestic violence.

According to court documents, Department of Public Safety officers responded to a domestic violence complaint around 8:22am last Monday, April 19 in an apartment in San Vicente.

Court documents state that the girlfriend had woken up Tudela to inform him that there was processed meat but no eggs for breakfast like he had requested. Tudela allegedly got angry and told her to cook soba instead and then called her names in anger.

Afterwards, Tudela allegedly took a Samsung cellphone and shoved it in the victim’s mouth, which led the victim to cry out. Their neighbor then knocked on their door to ask if everything was alright and Tudela said they were fine.

Tudela then locked the apartment’s door and closed all the windows, after which he allegedly grabbed and punched the victim on the body about 10 times. He also allegedly strangled the victim “by using his right forearm in a rear naked chokehold where she was unable to breathe.”

He also allegedly pushed the victim down and yelled at her. The victim then managed to free herself and ran out of the house. It was reportedly the victim who called the police to complain about the alleged beating.

Tudela was arrested at 9:57am that same day at Sandy Beach Homes in Chalan Kanoa.