Man allegedly sexually abused two minors

By
|
Posted on Feb 14 2023
The Superior Court has imposed a $50,000 cash bail on a man accused of sexually abusing two girls—an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $50,000 cash bail on Joaquin Jacob Babauta Jr., for allegedly sexually abusing the two children.

Babauta, 33, is facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

Following his bail hearing, Babauta was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court on Feb. 17, for a preliminary hearing; he will be arraigned on March 6.

According to court documents, Babauta was arrested back in Jan. 15, after police received a sexual abuse of a minor report at a Kagman home.

The first victim, the 11-year-old, was brought to the Division of Youth Services’ Child Protective Services nearly a week later, Jan. 23, where she was interviewed about the incident.

The victim stated in her interview that she had woken up at around 2am last Jan. 15, and found Babauta lying by her feet and touching her thigh. The victim said Babauta was using his other hand to touch another minor, the 13-year-old, who was sleeping in the same room.

After seeing this, the victim said she pushed Babauta off.

In a later interview with the 13-year-old, she stated that she woke up also at around 2am on Jan. 15 because she felt someone touching her private parts.

In an interview with Babauta, he told police that the last thing he remembers from Jan. 15, was blacking out from being drunk and waking up in the children’s bedroom.

Babauta added that he told his relative to “beat him up” as he was so disgusted with himself.

The mothers of the victims stated that after the incident, both children have not been the same and that the once-outgoing girls have been keeping to themselves and are traumatized by the events of Jan. 15.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
