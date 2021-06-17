Man arrested for throwing flower pot through window

Posted on Jun 18 2021
The Superior Court has imposed a $1,000 unsecured bail on a man who allegedly threw a flower pot through his house’s window, because his wife did not pick him up after he had gone out for a drink with friends.

Lerins Stole, 54, was arrested last June 14 on a charge of disturbing the peace to include domestic violence.

During his bail modification and initial hearing last Wednesday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho ordered that Stole be remanded back to custody of the Department of Corrections until a third-party custodian is appointed for him.

Stole is scheduled to return to court on June 23 for a preliminary hearing and again on June 28 for an arraignment.

According to court documents, Stole allegedly threw a flower pot at the bedroom window where his common law wife was sleeping at around 10pm last Monday because she did not pick him up from Susupe where he had been drinking, although he allegedly had the car with him

The victim told police that she had been involved in an argument with Stole earlier that day. She said she picked him up in Susupe and he started an argument about her sleeping with someone else and continued to argue with her until they got home.

At home, Stole allegedly continued to yell and accused his wife of sleeping with someone else before driving off in their vehicle. At around 10pm, the victim said was awoken by Stole throwing a flower pot at the bedroom window, shattering it. She said he was yelling at her for not picking him up in Susupe.

In an interview with Stole, he told police that he had been drinking all day and walked home from Susupe to Koblerville at night because none of his family members picked him up. He said he was pissed off when he arrived home because his car was not home. He said he did not remember driving his car to Susupe.

He said he knocked on the window twice and when she did not wake up, he picked up a nearby flower pot and threw it at the window.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
