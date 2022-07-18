Man charged with illegal possession of firearm pleads not guilty

By
|
Posted on Jul 19 2022
Share

A man indicted for allegedly possessing a firearm illegally has pleaded not guilty before the U.S. District Court for the NMI.

MD Ikbal appeared before U.S. District Court for the NMI Magistrate Judge Heather Kennedy last week for his initial appearance, during which Ikbal, an illegal alien, pleaded not guilty to the charge of illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

Kennedy scheduled Ikbal for a detention hearing today, July 19, at 3:30pm, and his jury trial has been set for Sept. 12 at 10am.

Ikbal’s court-appointed attorney, David Banes, waived the reading of the charge against his client and the reading of his rights.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Albert Flores Jr. appeared for the federal government.

According to court documents, Ikbal was arrested back in June 13, pursuant to a warrant signed by the court for one count of illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

However, the defendant was only indicted by a grand jury last June 28.

“Ikbal, on or about May 5, 2022, then being an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States, did unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly possess a firearm, to wit, a .40 caliber handgun, Glock model 22, serial number WHZ254, in and affecting interstate commerce,” the indictment stated.

In addition, the indictment stated that upon conviction, Ikbal must forfeit any firearm he possesses.
“He shall forfeit to the United States, pursuant to Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(d) and Title 28, United States Code, Section 2461(c): any firearms and ammunition involved in the commission of the offense, including, but not limited to the .40 caliber, model Glock 22 handgun, serial number WHZ254,” court documents state.

It was learned that Ikbal has pending criminal charges in the CNMI Superior Court and a bench warrant has been issued against him.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Have you personally experienced an instance when you are unable to buy a specific product or item in CNMI stores because of a supply shortage issue?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 18, 2022

Posted On Jul 18 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 15, 2022

Posted On Jul 15 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 4, 2022

Posted On Jul 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 19, 2022, 6:09 AM
Sunny
Sunny
26°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 2 m/s NE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:56 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune