Man found lifeless at construction site

By
|
Posted on Mar 08 2022
A man who was found lying lifeless at an RNV construction site in Chalan Kanoa over the weekend was later pronounced dead on arrival at the Commonwealth Health Center’s emergency room.

According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Dre Pangelinan, DPS officers responded last Friday to a report of a man who was lying lifeless at an RNV construction site near Sandy Beach Homes.

The man was rushed to CHC at around 3pm but was pronounced dead on arrival. It was reported that the man’s cause of death was sudden cardiac arrest. DPS has chosen not to disclose further details of the man’s identity on behalf of the grieving family.

Saipan Tribune learned from multiple RNV employees that the man appeared to be in his 50s but they were not aware that he had any underlying health issues.

They said they had been were working on the home construction project and they all took a break at around 12pm to eat lunch, drink some water, and rest a bit before getting back to work. During this time, they said, the deceased sat on a nearby bench and said he would rest a while as he was not feeling so well.

It was said that the man, who was a subcontractor employee for the project, asked if he could take the rest of the day off but he was not granted his request.

The witnesses said that when 1pm hit, they all headed back up to start working but decided to leave the man to rest.

However, when the workers took a short break at around 3pm, they said they noticed the man already lying lifeless where they had left him. This prompted them to call for emergency assistance.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
