Man gets 5-year imprisonment in drug case

The Superior Court has sentenced a man to five years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to possessing over 0.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine or “ice.”

Last week, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho sentenced Jeffrey Taimanao Deleon Guerrero, also known as Feng, to serve five years in prison.

However, the judge suspended three years of his sentence meaning Deleon Guerrero will only be serving a two-year sentence day for day without the possibility of parole, early release, weekend release, or other similar programs.

Aside from his suspended sentence, the court also gave Deleon Guerrero, 47, credit for time served of 152 days.

After serving his sentence, Deleon Guerrero will be placed on three years’ adult probation supervision.

He was also ordered to pay a probation fee of $120 a year, and a $25 court fee.

According to court documents, on Sept. 6, 2022, Deleon Guerrero pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance.

The court accepted his guilty plea after finding that the defendant’s decision to plead guilty is freely, voluntarily, and intelligently made; he has had the advice of competent counsel with whom he said he was satisfied; he understood the consequences of his plea of guilty; and there is a factual basis for the plea of guilty.

Camacho also vacated the jury trial scheduled for Sept. 19, 2022.

The information filed against Deleon Guerrero states that on or about March 24, 2022, on Saipan, Deleon Guerrero unlawfully knowingly or intentionally possessed a controlled substance, to wit: approximately 0.3 gross gram of methamphetamine hydrochloride, also known as “crystal methamphetamine” or “ice” in violation of 6 CMC § 2142(a).