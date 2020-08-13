Man gets 6 months in prison for kicking 11-year-old girl

Share











A 20-year-old man accused of kicking an 11-year-old girl in the face last June pleaded guilty yesterday in the Superior Court and was sentenced to six months in prison.

Rikson Bisanen pleaded guilty to assault and battery (domestic violence) as part of a plea deal.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho sentenced Bisanen to 12 months’ imprisonment, all suspended except for six months, to be served day for day, without the possibility of probation, parole, early release, work release, weekend release, or any other similar program.

After completing the prison term, the defendant will be placed on probation for two years.

During his probation, Bisanen will be required, among other terms, to perform 500 hours of community service, pay $25 in court costs, and $120 in probation fee per year.

Camacho said a copy of the judgment and commitment order shall be provided to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Immigration and Custom Enforcement.

Bisanen is a native of the Federated States of Micronesia.

According to the plea deal, Bisanen kicked the girl last June 8on Saipan. Police detective Kevin R. Maratita stated in his report that a police officer responded to a reported assault and battery call at an apartment complex in Sadog Tasi. The officer observed swelling on the left eye of the girl. The girl could not walk straight due to pain on the left side of her body. She was brought to the hospital.

A witness said Bisanen kicked the girl on the left side of her body. The girl fell to the floor and Bisanen kept kicking her about four more times. Bisanen then allegedly took a dust pan and hit the girl once. The girl sought help from a family member. Bisanen was then arrested that same day.

Assistant attorney general Samantha Vickery appeared as counsel for the government. Assistant public defender Karie Comstock served as counsel for Bisanen.