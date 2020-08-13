Man gets 6 months in prison for kicking 11-year-old girl

By
|
Posted on Aug 14 2020
Share

A 20-year-old man accused of kicking an 11-year-old girl in the face last June pleaded guilty yesterday in the Superior Court and was sentenced to six months in prison.

Rikson Bisanen pleaded guilty to assault and battery (domestic violence) as part of a plea deal.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho sentenced Bisanen to 12 months’ imprisonment, all suspended except for six months, to be served day for day, without the possibility of probation, parole, early release, work release, weekend release, or any other similar program.

After completing the prison term, the defendant will be placed on probation for two years.

During his probation, Bisanen will be required, among other terms, to perform 500 hours of community service, pay $25 in court costs, and $120 in probation fee per year.

Camacho said a copy of the judgment and commitment order shall be provided to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Immigration and Custom Enforcement.

Bisanen is a native of the Federated States of Micronesia.

According to the plea deal, Bisanen kicked the girl last June 8on Saipan. Police detective Kevin R. Maratita stated in his report that a police officer responded to a reported assault and battery call at an apartment complex in Sadog Tasi. The officer observed swelling on the left eye of the girl. The girl could not walk straight due to pain on the left side of her body. She was brought to the hospital.

A witness said Bisanen kicked the girl on the left side of her body. The girl fell to the floor and Bisanen kept kicking her about four more times. Bisanen then allegedly took a dust pan and hit the girl once. The girl sought help from a family member. Bisanen was then arrested that same day.

Assistant attorney general Samantha Vickery appeared as counsel for the government. Assistant public defender Karie Comstock served as counsel for Bisanen.

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 14, 2020, 1:12 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
30°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune