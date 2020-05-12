Man hurt after car plunges off Bird Island ravine

Share







A man who sustained a neck wound after his car fell off a ravine at the Bird Island Lookout in Marpi was rescued yesterday morning and brought to the hospital.

According to a Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services statement, the victim sustained a 2-inch laceration in his neck and was rushed to the Commonwealth Health Center emergency room at 12:50am.

DFEMS did not provide further information on the person’s condition. There was also no immediate information on the victim’s identity or what caused the car to fall into the ravine.

The DFEMS statement said that it received a call of an auto run off incident at 11:45am yesterday and units from the Susupe Fire Station, the Garapan Fire Station, and the Kagman Fire Station were dispatched to the location at 11:45am, with the first DFEMS unit arriving on scene at 11:54am.

“Rescuers were able to extricate the patient and fully mobilize the patient using a cervical collar and spine board to prevent further injuries,” the DFEMS statement said. (Saipan Tribune)