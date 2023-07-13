Man involved in license fraud pleads guilty

Share











The man accused of conspiring with former Bureau of Motor Vehicles director Juana Deleon Guerrero to produce fraudulent CNMI driver’s licenses has pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the NMI.

Li Yongde, better known as “Ivan,” has pleaded guilty to license fraud related charges. Specifically, Li pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to unlawfully produce an identification document and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona found that the defendant was fully competent to enter a knowing and voluntary plea and accepted his change of plea, finding him guilty of the charges filed against him.

Manglona allowed Li to remain out of custody while awaiting his sentencing on Nov. 17, 2023, at 9am.

Last month, Li’s co-conspirator, Deleon Guerrero, changed her plea from not guilty to guilty on one count of conspiracy to unlawfully produce an identification document, specifically local driver’s licenses.

Deleon Guerrero is looking at a sentence between three and five years for her involvement in fraudulently producing over 50 licenses to undocumented individuals.

According to the unsealed information against Deleon Guerrero, on or about Jan. 1, 2020, through about Dec. 20, 2022, on at least 50 occasions, Deleon Guerrero conspired with Li, fellow BMV employees, residents of the CNMI without lawful immigration status, and others, to produce CNMI driver licenses unlawfully for 10 individuals without valid and current legal immigration statuses.

Specifically, Deleon Guerrero permitted Li, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China without lawful immigration status, to bring PRC citizens and other nationalities without lawful immigration status, to the BMV, where those foreign citizens were then issued fraudulent CNMI driver licenses.

Li allegedly charged these individuals around $1,500 to $1,700 for a new license and around $300 to $400 for a renewal license.

Li would accept payments from foreign citizens and bring them to the BMV where they would meet with BMV staff, including Deleon Guerrero.

There, Li would assist foreign citizens by serving as a translator and by submitting driver license applications on their behalf that included fraudulent immigration documents.

The United States says Deleon Guerrero was aware that Li was facilitating these illicit transactions and even directed five members of her staff to assist Li with fraudulent distribution of CNMI driver licenses to foreign citizens without lawful immigration status.

The defendant also communicated directly with Li to make appointments or other necessary arrangements to facilitate the fraudulent scheme.

Deleon Guerrero accepted payments from Li, and others, through cash of upwards of $500.

In addition, the former director and five other members of the BMV were routinely treated to meals bought and paid for by Li.