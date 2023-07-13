Man involved in license fraud pleads guilty

By
|
Posted on Jul 14 2023
Share

The man accused of conspiring with former Bureau of Motor Vehicles director Juana Deleon Guerrero to produce fraudulent CNMI driver’s licenses has pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the NMI.

Li Yongde, better known as “Ivan,” has pleaded guilty to license fraud related charges. Specifically, Li pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to unlawfully produce an identification document and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona found that the defendant was fully competent to enter a knowing and voluntary plea and accepted his change of plea, finding him guilty of the charges filed against him.

Manglona allowed Li to remain out of custody while awaiting his sentencing on Nov. 17, 2023, at 9am.

Last month, Li’s co-conspirator, Deleon Guerrero, changed her plea from not guilty to guilty on one count of conspiracy to unlawfully produce an identification document, specifically local driver’s licenses.

Deleon Guerrero is looking at a sentence between three and five years for her involvement in fraudulently producing over 50 licenses to undocumented individuals.

According to the unsealed information against Deleon Guerrero, on or about Jan. 1, 2020, through about Dec. 20, 2022, on at least 50 occasions, Deleon Guerrero conspired with Li, fellow BMV employees, residents of the CNMI without lawful immigration status, and others, to produce CNMI driver licenses unlawfully for 10 individuals without valid and current legal immigration statuses.

Specifically, Deleon Guerrero permitted Li, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China without lawful immigration status, to bring PRC citizens and other nationalities without lawful immigration status, to the BMV, where those foreign citizens were then issued fraudulent CNMI driver licenses.

Li allegedly charged these individuals around $1,500 to $1,700 for a new license and around $300 to $400 for a renewal license.

Li would accept payments from foreign citizens and bring them to the BMV where they would meet with BMV staff, including Deleon Guerrero.

There, Li would assist foreign citizens by serving as a translator and by submitting driver license applications on their behalf that included fraudulent immigration documents.

The United States says Deleon Guerrero was aware that Li was facilitating these illicit transactions and even directed five members of her staff to assist Li with fraudulent distribution of CNMI driver licenses to foreign citizens without lawful immigration status.

The defendant also communicated directly with Li to make appointments or other necessary arrangements to facilitate the fraudulent scheme.

Deleon Guerrero accepted payments from Li, and others, through cash of upwards of $500.

In addition, the former director and five other members of the BMV were routinely treated to meals bought and paid for by Li.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Given a choice, which would you prefer to be your source of news?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune