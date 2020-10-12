Man involved in vehicle theft is sentenced to 1 year

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a one-year sentence on a man who was arrested for alleged vehicle theft and trying to run over another man with the vehicle.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a one-year sentence on Vicente Sablan Basa, 68, after Basa pleaded guilty to theft of vehicle.

Basa was originally charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault, two counts of vandalism, disturbing the peace, driving without license, reckless driving, and theft of vehicle but the other charges were waived pursuant to Basa’s change of plea agreement.

Camacho suspended Basa’s imprisonment except for 90 days and gave him credit for 59 days of time-served.

Basa was also ordered to pay court costs in the amount of $25 and his driver’s license was immediately revoked.

After his release, Basa will be placed on three years’ probation and will pay restitution in the amount of $12,955.78 to the victim in the case.

According to the plea agreement, upon acceptance of Basa’s guilty plea and a finding of guilt by the court, the court will dismiss, with prejudice, all remaining counts of the amended information.

Basa, who has prior convictions, including assault and disturbing the peace, faced a possible maximum sentence of 24 years and six months if he had gone to trial.

Basa was arrested back in August for disturbing the peace, assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and criminal mischief.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the CNMI Department of Public Safety received a call on Aug. 3, 2020, at about 6:15pm, reporting an ongoing dispute in Kagman. The caller also stated that the individual was driving a blue sedan. At about 6:30pm, an officer arrived at the scene, met with the victims, and noticed a nearby vehicle that had been repeatedly hit by a large object.

One of the victims told police that the suspect had arrived at their residence and introduced himself as Ben Basa, asking the victims if he could borrow their vehicle to attend a family meeting.

When the victims asked him if he has a driver’s license, Basa allegedly replied that he would be borrowing someone’s license as he drove off with the vehicle. The victims then got into another vehicle and followed Basa to Kagman.

One of the victims got down and told Basa that it made no sense to borrow someone’s driver’s license and he shouldn’t be driving if he didn’t have a driver’s license. Basa then asked the victims what their problem was and asked if they wanted to “fight” as he punched one of the victims.

Basa then got into the blue sedan and attempted to run the victims over. Before fleeing the scene, he rammed into a Hyundai Elantra parked near the scene.

The blue sedan was later found near the area with no sign of Basa. Another officer doing routine patrol in the area located Basa and brought him to the Commonwealth Health Center for treatment of his injuries. Around 8pm, Basa was arrested for disturbing the peace, assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless driving, driving under the influence, and criminal mischief.