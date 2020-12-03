Man pleads guilty to beating his girlfriend

A man who beat his girlfriend after she allegedly angered him by saying “what” when he asked her a question has pleaded guilty.

Henry Euphresia Enis, 26, pleaded guilty before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho last Wednesday during a change of plea hearing.

Enis pleaded guilty to one count of assault and battery domestic violence and one count of disturbing the peace domestic violence. One other charge—strangulation—was dropped as part of the plea deal.

According to Enis, he hit his girlfriend during an argument, shouted profanities at her, and pulled her hair.

Camacho sentenced Enis to one-year imprisonment for assault and battery-domestic violence and six months for disturbing the peace-domestic violence.

Enis is to serve a total of 18 months’ imprisonment, with 12 months suspended and with credit for time served. After serving his remaining sentence, Enis will be placed on two-year supervised probation and was ordered to pay all court fees, costs, and probation fees.

Enis was also ordered to stay away from his girlfriend but was granted supervised visitation of his children if approved by their mother and the Division of Youth Services in the first year of his probation.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, police responded to a disturbing the peace incident at the couple’s residence back on Sept. 21. The victim told police that she was in the kitchen washing dishes when Enis confronted her and asked her what she had said to him, to which she replied; “Nothing. I didn’t say anything besides saying ‘what,’” she said. Enis then allegedly used his left elbow to hit her right shoulder, causing her to feel pain and made her eyesight blurry.

Later, the victim said she told Enis that she was going to her mom’s house in Oleai. The victim said Enis approached her while she was carrying their son, who had a medical condition, and punched, slapped, and kicked her.

She told police that she does not know which hand or foot he used, as he was blocking her face and she was protecting her son. When she managed to put her son down, she said Enis pulled her hair and dragged her on the floor, scraping her left knee. The victim said Enis also used his left hand to squeeze her neck, making it hard for her to breathe.

The victim told police that her boyfriend had done the same things to her in previous incidents but she never reported those incidents; this time she was just fed up.

In an interview with Enis, he admitted to punching, kicking, and slapping his girlfriend because she had said something to piss him off.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
