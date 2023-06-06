Man pleads not guilty to theft

Share











A repeat offender has pleaded not guilty to theft charges filed against him in the Superior Court.

Mcpeterson Tipingeni has pleaded not guilty to the charge of theft at an arraignment before Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja last week.

According to the information filed against Tipingeni, he “unlawfully took” food items valued at $92.64 from San Jose Mart on April 3, 2023. The alleged crime is punishable by a maximum sentence of one year in prison, $1,000 fine, or both.

Naraja scheduled Tipingeni’s status conference for July 5 at 10am before Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho.

Tipengeni was also recently charged with burglary and theft in a separate case. Tipingeni, 30, was accused of taking two unopened boxes of butane gas, one black bag containing various tools, and an orange SkilSaw valued at $300 from an apartment in Garapan.

Tipingeni is represented by assistant public defender Molly Denert while assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas represents the government.