Man pleads not guilty to theft

By
|
Posted on Jun 07 2023
Share

A repeat offender has pleaded not guilty to theft charges filed against him in the Superior Court.

Mcpeterson Tipingeni has pleaded not guilty to the charge of theft at an arraignment before Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja last week.

According to the information filed against Tipingeni, he “unlawfully took” food items valued at $92.64 from San Jose Mart on April 3, 2023. The alleged crime is punishable by a maximum sentence of one year in prison, $1,000 fine, or both.

Naraja scheduled Tipingeni’s status conference for July 5 at 10am before Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho.

Tipengeni was also recently charged with burglary and theft in a separate case. Tipingeni, 30, was accused of taking two unopened boxes of butane gas, one black bag containing various tools, and an orange SkilSaw valued at $300 from an apartment in Garapan.

Tipingeni is represented by assistant public defender Molly Denert while assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas represents the government.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

pin

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2023

Posted On Jun 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 5, 2023

Posted On Jun 05 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 7, 2023, 1:36 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 41°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune