Man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting minor sentenced to 4-year imprisonment

The Superior Court has sentenced a man to a four-year and six-month imprisonment term for pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a minor.

Last week, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho sentenced Raphael C. Mafnas to 10 years imprisonment, with the exception of five years and six months that was suspended after he pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a minor in the second degree.

With the imposed suspension, the defendant will be serving a jail term of four years and six months, or 54 months, sentence at the Department of Corrections facility. He must serve the imprisonment sentence day by day without the possibility of parole, early release, weekend release, or other similar programs.

The judge also gave Mafnas credit for 220 days of time served from Jan. 25 to Sept. 2, 2022.

Camacho explained that the suspended sentence may be imposed in whole or in part for any violation of law or Office of Adult Probation rules.

Aside from his imprisonment sentence, Camacho ordered that Mafnas will be placed on probation for 10 years upon his release from prison.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender and comply with the CNMI Sex Offender Registry Act.

As part of his sentence, Mafnas will pay a probation fee of $120 per year, and a court fee of $25. No fine was imposed on him as he is indigent.

Previously, Mafnas, 53, admitted to having sexual contact with a minor without her consent.

Camacho noted that the victim and her family were aware of and did not have any objection to the plea agreement between the Office of the Attorney General and the defendant.

Mafnas wrote an apology letter to the victim and read his apology letter in court.

“The court was informed that the victim was not emotionally ready to be at the change of plea hearing. The Victim Advocate was present. The apology letter shall be given to the victim through the Victim Advocate,” the judge said.

According to court documents, on or about Jan. 17, 2022, Mafnas did engage in sexual contact with a minor without her consent since 2020, defendant has had sexual contact with her without her consent, specifically on Jan. 17, 2022, Mafnas inappropriately touched the minor in violation of 6 CMC § 1302(a)(5)(A).