Manglona expects budget bill talks to be smooth

By
|
Posted on Sep 14 2021

Tag:
Share

Donald M. Manglona

Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota), the House of Representatives chairperson on the bicameral conference committee, said yesterday that they expect that their meeting will not take long to work out a mutually acceptable budget bill for the CNMI government operations in fiscal year 2022.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry about the conference committee’s meeting this Friday, Manglona said they and the Senate’s representatives to the committee will discuss the amendments that the Senate had made to the House’s version of the budget bill.

“There are a few concerns we would like to address and it is our hope we can get a product that both [chambers will be] satisfied with to avoid a [government] shutdown,” he said.

Manglona said they do not anticipate dragging this meeting as they have already gotten clarification for some of the amendment that were made and that they are ready to address them come Friday.

The other House conferees are Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) as vice chairperson, Rep. Leila Staffler (D-Saipan) as member, and Rep. John Paul Sablan (R-Saipan) as an alternate.

For the Senate, Sen. Victor B. Hocog (R-Rota) is the chairperson, while Sen. Justo S. Quitugua (R-Saipan) is the vice chairperson. The other conferees are Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian) as member, and Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian) as the alternate member.

The joint conference committee meeting regarding the budget bill, House Bill 22-74, HD3, SD1, will be held in the House chamber this Friday at 1:30pm.

The committee will be working on a deadline to ensure that they come up with a budget bill that the Legislature will pass and bring to the table of Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres before the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, 2021. Without a budget for the new fiscal year, the CNMI government will be forced to have a partial shutdown.

At the Aug. 31 House session, all 15 Representatives present voted to reject the Senate’s version of the $144.84-million budget bill for fiscal year 2022.

During discussions, Manglona said they appreciate the Senate’s speedy review and approval of certain provisions that the House had proposed but there are provisions in the Senate version that they would like to address in the conference committee, particularly the salary adjustments for Cabinet members.

From the $144,848,801 total identified budgetary resources for fiscal year 2022, minus debt service, this leaves the government $98,897,301 that’s available for appropriation. Including the $4,487,022 budget for the Department of Public Lands, the grand total revenue available for appropriation is $103,384,323.

On top of that is the $175 million allocated to the CNMI in the American Rescue Plan Act. This means the senators appropriated $278,384,323 in combined general local funds and ARPA funds.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Villagomez says they’re now reviewing Senate’s budget version

Posted On Aug 27 2021
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: Senate passes its version of budget bill

Posted On Aug 20 2021
, By
0

Judiciary’s amended budget request seeks 10% pay raises

Posted On Aug 12 2021
, By
0

Senate approves $144.84M concurrent resolution for budget

Posted On Jul 19 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Poll

Do you still wear a face mask when you go to the grocery or restaurant?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 14, 2021, 10:15 AM
Sunny
Sunny
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:19 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune