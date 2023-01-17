Manglona, Magofna want to meet with MVA on status of China tourism market

Share











Sens. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) and Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan) have called for a meeting with the Marianas Visitors Authority to determine the status of the CNMI’s tourism industry, particularly the China tourism market.

Manglona chairs the Senate Committee on Federal Relations, while Magofna is chairperson of the Senate Committee on Resources, Economic Development and Programs, and Gaming.

The senators invited MVA board of directors acting chair Gloria C. Cavanagh and MVA acting managing director Judy C. Torres for a meeting today, Wednesday, at 9am, in the Senate chamber.

Manglona and Magofna said they are concerned about the status of the CNMI’s tourism industry and the factors impeding the growth and expansion of the industry. They are specifically interested in the China tourism market due to the negative and adverse media reports regarding China.

The senators asked what, if any, federal regulations, laws, or policies can assist the CNMI boost the number of charter flights and grow the Chinese tourism market.

Manglona and Magofna noted that the CNMI’s tourism industry is still recovering from the devastating consequences of Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which started in March 2020 in the CNMI.

While the CNMI has been fortunate to receive federal appropriations, including the American Rescue Plan Act funds, to mitigate and recover from these devastations, it appears that the CNMI economy and tourism haven’t bounced back to pre-pandemic economic numbers, they said.