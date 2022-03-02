Manglona seeks legal opinion on McDoulett’s role in impeachment proceedings

By
|
Posted on Mar 03 2022
Share

Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) sought Tuesday the legal opinion of the Senate’s two legal counsels to what extent former Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent Joe McDoulett, who is now a private lawyer, can work for the Senate and its committees without the consent of all Senate members.

Manglona requested Senate legal counsels Joe Bermudes and Antonette Villagomez to provide him with a legal opinion whether McDoulett is necessary staff and does CNMI Constitution Article II, Legislative Branch, Section 17, Subsection (c ) mandate that he be employed by the Legislative Bureau director. Manglona said such statute [subsection (c)] provides that the Legislative Bureau “shall provide all required services to the Legislature in connection with duties and responsibilities during sessions and committee meetings.”

The senator also raised with Bermudes and Villagomez the following questions:

Manglona

If McDoulett is personal staff, does Article II Section 17, Subsection (c ) mean that he should not be afforded the ability to sit in as legal counsel assigned to a Senate committee(s)?

Is there any colorable argument that Mr. McDoulett may be unethically practicing law by working for the Senate, which is already represented by two legal counsels?

McDoulett appeared as Senate special counsel and provided legal assistance during Friday’s joint meeting by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Government, Law and Federal Relations and Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations. McDoulett was also present during the full Senate’s special session last Monday.

During Monday’s session, McDoulett sat in the seat normally assigned to floor leader Sen. Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan), Manglona said.

There was a vacant seat because Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian) appeared via a virtual platform.

Manglona said it is unclear what McDoulett’s role was at this proceeding since the session was adjourned shortly after the public comment portion of the session.

He said the session’s premature termination was a possible violation of the Open Government Act by Senate president Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) before all CNMI citizens were afforded the right to make comment.

Senators abruptly adjourned Monday’s session after Manglona and Sen. Victor B. Hocog (R-Rota) almost came to blows inside the Senate chamber during a recess. The session was intended to tackle the proposed rules that would govern the impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

During Monday’s Senate special session’s public comment portion, Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) stated that the fact that a special counsel was specifically hired to draft up the Impeachment Rules and personally participate as the Senate joint committees’ counsel during their meeting Friday instead of Bermudes and Villagomez is “contradictory to and is a betrayal” on the CNMI Constitution.

Babauta also asked if Torres, the Tinian mayor, or the Senate leadership is paying for McDoulett’s services of.

Hofschneider has yet to comment about McDoulett’s role in the matter.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How often do you use plastic bags in grocery stores?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

Green sea turtle nesting, tagging records set in 2021

Posted On Mar 03 2022
Trash

Trash drop-off held for Precinct 5 residents

Posted On Feb 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 3, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:32 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune