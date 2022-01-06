Manglona to Torres: Use ARPA money to open more COVID testing centers

By
|
Posted on Jan 07 2022
Share

With the recent increase in the number of positive cases on Saipan, Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) believes this underscores the need to assist the COVID-19 Task Force with American Rescue Plan Act money so it could open more testing centers with expanded days and hours.

In a letter to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres last Wednesday, Manglona said there should be more testing centers so that individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who are potentially exposed to positively-tested individuals can be tested immediately.

Despite the COVID-19 Task Force’s or the CNMI’s best efforts, Manglona believes that people will continue to see an increase in confirmed positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths if there is no adequate testing capabilities to maximize prevention measures.

The senator noted that the CNMI’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic rose from 14 last Jan. 1, 2022, to 18 in a matter of just two days. He said there have been 3,101 new cases since Oct. 28, 2021.

Consequently, Manglona said, he believes testing should be widely available and immediately escalated to promptly test as many individuals that may have come into contact with a positively-tested individual.

“This is the only way we will know how many asymptomatic carriers there are in our islands,” the senator said.

Manglona said they hear of occurrences when individuals on the contact tracing list have to wait for as long as four days for a task force personnel to come to their homes to test “persons under investigation” and even cases when individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms have to wait three to four days before they are tested.

The senator said they also hear that individuals who test negative but who live in the same household as a positively-tested individual are not given another test to confirm the initial negative test.

While he agrees that the CNMI must take a comprehensive approach—vaccinations, boosters, contact tracing of infections, social distancing, handwashing sanitation, voluntary self-quarantine measures, strict measures at health institutions, and the like— Manglona said the most effective way to prevent infections and save lives is breaking the chain of transmission.

“To do this effectively, we must test and isolate,” he pointed out.

The senator quoted Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. medical director Dr. Beth Kohnen as stating in the early phase of this pandemic that when there is “community transmission…it is not just in one village. Assume it is everywhere. Assume you have it. Assume everyone has it.”

Because one cannot be certain as to who are carriers of this virus, the CNMI needs to continue being vigilant in the testing, Manglona said. “We must administer tests liberally and promptly, especially when it comes to possible exposure,” he said. This, the senator added, has been proven to be very effective in many places that have a robust diagnostic capability.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 7, 2022, 6:51 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 10 m/s E
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:45 AM
sunset: 6:01 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune