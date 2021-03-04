March 2021 is CNMI Women’s Month

Share











The Women’s Affairs Office under the Office of the Governor, together with the CNMI Women’s Association, hosted a proclamation signing for 2021 Women’s Month last Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios performed the signing of the proclamation, with their wives—first lady Diann Torres and Maria Wella Sablan Palacios—sitting beside them.

This year’s theme, “Gender Equality: Key to Sustainable Development,” reflects the CNMI Women’s Association’s ongoing mission to empower women as guardians of the CNMI’s guinaha (assets), both tangible and intangible, to include political, economic, and social leadership.

The proclamation was read aloud by Joeline R. Mettao and was signed Torres and Palacios shortly after.

In a poem read by 2014 Miss Teen Marianas first runner-up Tiana Reyes, she described women as inculpable, is beauty, is both strict and rage but executes everything that she does with grace.

“A woman, a body in water, what is the difference,” said Reyes.

A brief showcase of the 2021 Miss Marianas contestants—Richelle Ramon, Toremy Diaz, Ha’Ane Eugenio, Savannah Delos Santos, Bernadette Horey, Lily Carrilo, Vincent Rabasto, and Naomi Lizama—also took place. This year’s Miss Marianas pageant is slated for March 13, starting at 4pm at the Hyatt Regency Saipan.

Shortly after, in the spirit of the proclamation, Torres shared his appreciation for women by saying, “As a man, and the man of the house, there’s nothing like the mother’s touch. Growing up, my brothers and I all looked up to our mother and our one and only sister.”

Diann Torres expressed appreciation for the community in the CNMI and its accomplishments, where “man supports woman, woman supports man, profit supports non-profit, non-profit supports profit, public supports private, private supports public. …We all need to work together, and together we stand.”

The event was emceed by Marianas Alliance of Non-Governmental Organizations executive director Frances M. Sablan, who also gave the welcoming remarks. Afterwards, CWA board member Cecilan Taitano gave brief remarks.