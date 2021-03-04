March 2021 is CNMI Women’s Month

By
|
Posted on Mar 05 2021
Share

The 2021 CNMI Women’s Month proclamation signing was held at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe last Wednesday, Mar. 3, 2021. (NEIL FAMA)

The Women’s Affairs Office under the Office of the Governor, together with the CNMI Women’s Association, hosted a proclamation signing for 2021 Women’s Month last Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios performed the signing of the proclamation, with their wives—first lady Diann Torres and Maria Wella Sablan Palacios—sitting beside them.

This year’s theme, “Gender Equality: Key to Sustainable Development,” reflects the CNMI Women’s Association’s ongoing mission to empower women as guardians of the CNMI’s guinaha (assets), both tangible and intangible, to include political, economic, and social leadership.

The proclamation was read aloud by Joeline R. Mettao and was signed Torres and Palacios shortly after.

In a poem read by 2014 Miss Teen Marianas first runner-up Tiana Reyes, she described women as inculpable, is beauty, is both strict and rage but executes everything that she does with grace.

“A woman, a body in water, what is the difference,” said Reyes.

A brief showcase of the 2021 Miss Marianas contestants—Richelle Ramon, Toremy Diaz, Ha’Ane Eugenio, Savannah Delos Santos, Bernadette Horey, Lily Carrilo, Vincent Rabasto, and Naomi Lizama—also took place. This year’s Miss Marianas pageant is slated for March 13, starting at 4pm at the Hyatt Regency Saipan.

Shortly after, in the spirit of the proclamation, Torres shared his appreciation for women by saying, “As a man, and the man of the house, there’s nothing like the mother’s touch. Growing up, my brothers and I all looked up to our mother and our one and only sister.”

Diann Torres expressed appreciation for the community in the CNMI and its accomplishments, where “man supports woman, woman supports man, profit supports non-profit, non-profit supports profit, public supports private, private supports public. …We all need to work together, and together we stand.”

The event was emceed by Marianas Alliance of Non-Governmental Organizations executive director Frances M. Sablan, who also gave the welcoming remarks. Afterwards, CWA board member Cecilan Taitano gave brief remarks.

NEIL FAMA
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 2, 2021

Posted On Mar 02 2021

Community Briefs - February 10, 2021

Posted On Feb 10 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021
a walk

A walk for water

Posted On Feb 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 5, 2021, 11:44 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:31 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune