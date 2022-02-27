March is Developmental Disability Awareness Month

Share











Every March, the nation puts a spotlight on the disability community by celebrating Developmental Disability Awareness Month. This year’s national theme is “Worlds Imagined.” The advocates of the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems, Inc. will be putting together a social media campaign for the month of March in honor of DDAM.

A developmental disability is defined as a mental or physical disorder that begins from the ages of 0 to 22. The person must have at least three functional limitations such as learning, mobility, self-care self-direction, capacity for living independently, and economic self-sufficiency. Types of developmental disabilities are cerebral palsy, autism, intellectual disability, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and learning disabilities.

This campaign aims to spotlight how people with developmental disabilities live normal lives. In return, the public can learn how they can help people with developmental disabilities achieve their dreams. This campaign seeks to raise awareness on inclusion with people with disabilities, provide tips on Individualized Education Plan 101, and self-advocacy skills. There will also be awareness on barriers people with development disabilities face on a daily basis and how we, as a community, can help.

NMPASI is the CNMI designated organization that protects the civil, legal, and human rights of people with disabilities. For more information on our programs and services, please contact NMPASI at our office numbers (670) 235-7273/4, text message (670) 287-0652, or visit our website at www.nmpasi.org.

CLEO NENING (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Cleo Nening is a program coordinator at the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc.