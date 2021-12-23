Marianas Agupa’ radio talk show to feature Chamorro cultural segment

Share











The Inetnun Kutturan Natibun Marianas/Kkoor Aramasal Marianas, a non-profit organization in the CNMI, is inviting the public to tune in to the Marianas Agupa’ Talk Show every other Saturday on KWAW Magic 100.3 FM, where they will be featuring a Chamorro cultural segment.

The segment aims to celebrate and recognize our cultural experts and encourage public interactions in Humanities-related topics, including culture, tradition, history, language, traditional healing practices, local names of places in the CNMI, music, among others. Topics will be announced a week in advance every Saturday. The next talk show topic (I KANTAN CHAMORRO) will be this Dec. 25, 2021, starting at 10am.

The Cultural Talk Show will begin at 10am for one hour every other Saturday. Cultural experts will be presenting in Chamorro followed by a Q&A call-in, chat from the public and via social media. The public is also encouraged to participate in a survey after each talk show to help the association improve the show and identify future shows and cultural experts. Prizes will be available from a randomly selected group of respondents within a given period after each show. Details will be provided during the talk show and posted on the Marianas Agupa’ Talk Show Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Marianas-Agupa-Show-278884342457682 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5heKROsqcSVHg5ztadbDHA.

Listen live on Marianas Agupa’ Show on KWAW Magic 100.3 FM and streaming on the Internet via Tunein Radio, YouTube and Facebook. (PR)