Marianas Southern Airways adds more flights

Share











Marianas Southern Airways has announced the long-awaited launch of its Rota–Guam route and has added additional flights to its Guam–Saipan route.

Marianas Southern Airways, which continues to deliver on its promise to provide cost-efficient travel between the Marianas islands, has just announced additional flights to include the long-awaited Rota to Guam and Guam to Rota route.

Marianas Southern Airways announced Monday that it would be providing air service between Rota and Guam twice a week starting on Feb. 13.

Based on its announcement, Marianas Southern Airways will be flying from Rota to Guam twice a week with the first flight departing at 8:20am with an estimated arrival time of 8:55am while the second flight from Rota to Guam is set to depart at around 4:25pm and will arrive on Guam at around 5pm.

Meanwhile, Marianas Southern Airways will have two flights from Guam to Rota twice a week, with the first flight from Guam set to depart at around 9:25am while the second flight is set to depart Guam at around 3:30pm.

Aside from the Rota–Guam route, Marianas Southern Airways has announced that it will be adding an additional Guam to Saipan flight which will depart Guam at around 9pm.

According to Marianas Southern Airways, this will allow for same-day connections from Honolulu.

Aside from Marianas Southern Airways, Star Marianas Airlines also continues to provide air service between Rota and Guam.

Starting last September 2022, SMA reinstated its Rota–Guam flights. This was made possible by the collaboration of Rota legislators.

Back in May, Sen. Donald Manglona (Ind-Rota) wrote a letter to SMA general manager Jose Cruz, stating that his office and Sen. Paul Manglona’s (Ind-Rota) are ready to fund the airfare for a CBP officer from Saipan to Rota once SMA agrees to resume flights from Rota to Guam.

Manglona noted that the lack of a CBP personnel to conduct a pre-clearance check is one of the reasons flight service between Rota and Guam was temporarily suspended.

Previously there were no CBP personnel stationed on Rota or Tinian, since Saipan was the only point of entry and exit for international flights.

However, thanks to the agreement, a CBP officer will be flown to Rota every Tuesday and Thursday, courtesy of the offices of Sen. Paul Manglona (Ind-Rota) and Rep. Donald Manglona (Ind-Rota), to perform clearance checks, making the resumption of the Rota-Guam flights possible.