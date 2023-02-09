Marianas Southern Airways sets new route, increased frequency

By
|
Posted on Feb 10 2023
Share

The CNMI’s newest airline, Marianas Southern Airways, has announced a new route linking Rota to Guam and an evening Guam to Saipan flight.

“Following the recent delivery of another brand-new twin-engine air-conditioned aircraft, we are delighted to announce that Marianas Southern Airways is opening up a double daily Rota-Guam direct service effective Feb. 13,” said MSA president Keith Stewart.

The flights will operate Monday to Friday. The morning service will depart Rota at 8:20am and arrive in Guam at 8:55am. The return flight leaves Guam at 9:25am and arrives at Rota at 10am, according to Stewart. “With the afternoon service departing Guam at 3:30pm and returning from Rota at 4:25pm, this schedule will enable same-day travel to Guam and Rota, which has been a request of the business community for some time,” Stewart said.

“The introduction of this additional aircraft has also allowed Marianas Southern Airways to schedule a weekday evening flight from Guam to Saipan to provide a same-day Saipan arrival for passengers traveling from Honolulu,” said Bill Giles, MSA’s vice president, CNMI/Guam. “No longer will passengers arriving from Honolulu have to stay overnight in Guam, providing savings on the cost of a hotel,” he added.

The airline’s revised schedule also sees an additional weekday Saipan to Guam flight at 7pm, providing greater flexibility for those people requiring longer business or leisure days on Saipan and Guam. These flights also commence on Feb. 13.

Flight bookings can be made at https://iflymarianas.com/ (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

At this point, is the CNMI ready for the full resumption of tourism?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2023

Posted On Feb 08 2023

Community Briefs - February 7, 2023

Posted On Feb 07 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 2, 2023

Posted On Feb 02 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 10, 2023, 11:23 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 9 m/s NE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:43 AM
sunset: 6:19 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune