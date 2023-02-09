Marianas Southern Airways sets new route, increased frequency

Share











The CNMI’s newest airline, Marianas Southern Airways, has announced a new route linking Rota to Guam and an evening Guam to Saipan flight.

“Following the recent delivery of another brand-new twin-engine air-conditioned aircraft, we are delighted to announce that Marianas Southern Airways is opening up a double daily Rota-Guam direct service effective Feb. 13,” said MSA president Keith Stewart.

The flights will operate Monday to Friday. The morning service will depart Rota at 8:20am and arrive in Guam at 8:55am. The return flight leaves Guam at 9:25am and arrives at Rota at 10am, according to Stewart. “With the afternoon service departing Guam at 3:30pm and returning from Rota at 4:25pm, this schedule will enable same-day travel to Guam and Rota, which has been a request of the business community for some time,” Stewart said.

“The introduction of this additional aircraft has also allowed Marianas Southern Airways to schedule a weekday evening flight from Guam to Saipan to provide a same-day Saipan arrival for passengers traveling from Honolulu,” said Bill Giles, MSA’s vice president, CNMI/Guam. “No longer will passengers arriving from Honolulu have to stay overnight in Guam, providing savings on the cost of a hotel,” he added.

The airline’s revised schedule also sees an additional weekday Saipan to Guam flight at 7pm, providing greater flexibility for those people requiring longer business or leisure days on Saipan and Guam. These flights also commence on Feb. 13.

Flight bookings can be made at https://iflymarianas.com/ (PR)