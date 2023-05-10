Marianas arrivals up 140% in April

According to the Marianas Visitors Authority, arrivals to the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota grew 140% to 13,439 visitors in April 2023, compared to 5,593 visitors received in April 2022. Year-to-date arrivals this fiscal year have already exceeded the total number of visitors received last fiscal year (23,815 visitors) as the destination continues to make incremental gains in arrivals.

Visitor arrivals from South Korea reached 11,189 compared to 4,251 in April last year. April marks the second highest month of arrivals this fiscal year. Low-cost carrier Jeju Air increased operation from daily to double daily flights beginning on April 12, while T’Way increased from four times a week to daily flights on April 26. Also, full-service carrier Asiana Airlines resumed four flights a week beginning on April 27, expected to become daily in July through August 2023. Overall, by the end of fiscal year 2023 the number of available air seats from Korea is projected to be restored to 80% of the number available before the pandemic.

The Marianas received 479 visitors from Japan in April 2023 compared to 49 visitors in April 2022. In its marketing efforts, the MVA continues to face the obstacles of a strong U.S. dollar and a Japan national travel discount program that offers up to 20% discount to encourage domestic—rather than outbound—travel. On a positive note, on May 8 Japan downgraded the legal status of the coronavirus to a level on par with the seasonal flu, paving the way for full normalization of social and economic activities. Also, a vaccination certificate or pre-departure test is no longer required for entry to Japan as of April 29, making it easier for Japanese to travel abroad, especially with the large percentage of unvaccinated children.

The MVA has extended its “Marianacation” promotion through August. Bookings for May and June are increasing.

Overall, visitor arrivals to the Marianas are 59% lower year-to-date compared to fiscal year 2019 before the pandemic. China, which rivalled South Korea as a top source market of the Marianas prior to the pandemic, marked only 164 visitors, most arriving via Korea. In April the Marianas also received 708 visitors from Guam, 545 visitors from the United States, and a combined 354 visitors from all other markets. (MVA)

