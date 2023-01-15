Marianas visitor arrivals up 442% in December

By
|
Posted on Jan 16 2023

Tag:
Share

According to the Marianas Visitors Authority, arrivals to the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota grew 442% to 12,949 visitors in December 2022, compared to 2,390 visitors received in December 2021.

Visitor arrivals to the Marianas have been increasing incrementally since the commencement of the Tourism Resumption Investment Plan in July 2021 but are still 77% lower for the month compared to before the coronavirus pandemic, when 52,297 visitors arrived in December 2019.

A total of 9,868 visitors arrived from South Korea in December 2022, compared to 1,656 visitors in December 2021. Flights to the Marianas by Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, and T’Way were all booked at over 95% capacity for the month, the highest monthly load factor in 2022. Direct flights from South Korea are anticipated to double in February with the operation of 16 charter flights by T’way Air.

The Marianas received 734 visitors from Japan in December 2022, another exponential increase compared to only 13 visitors in December 2021. Arrivals from Japan continue to increase steadily since the resumption of direct flights from Tokyo in September 2022, with direct flights to Saipan by United Airlines outpacing direct flights from secondary cities in Japan to the neighboring destination of Guam. The strength of the U.S. dollar continues to be a disincentive in both Japan and Korea for traveling to the Marianas. Overall, outbound travel from Japan is 80% lower than compared to before the coronavirus, and the Japanese government continues to offer incentives to encourage domestic—rather than outbound —travel.

The Marianas also received 1,366 visitors from Guam, 717 visitors from the U.S., and a combined 264 additional visitors from all other destinations in December. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Christmas in the Marianas finale on Jan. 7

Posted On Jan 06 2023
, By
0

GCEA’s outlook for 2023: Together, We Can!

Posted On Jan 06 2023
, By
0

Kilili’s community project funding brings $27M to Marianas

Posted On Dec 29 2022
, By
0

Marianas visitor arrivals up 340% in November 2022

Posted On Dec 22 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the 23rd Legislature pursue BOOST investigation that the House of Representatives in the 22nd Legislature started?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 6, 2023

Posted On Jan 06 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 16, 2023, 6:47 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:06 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune