Marianas visitor arrivals up 506% in January 2023

Posted on Feb 16 2023

According to the Marianas Visitors Authority, arrivals to the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota grew 506% to 12,432 visitors in January 2023, compared to 2,052 visitors received in January 2022.

A total of 10,097 visitors arrived from South Korea in January 2023, compared to 1,406 visitors in January 2022. T’Way Air had two charter flights in January and is adding additional charter flights from Seoul in February and March, while Jeju Air is expected to a double its current daily flights beginning in mid-April. Overall, by the end of fiscal year 2023 the number of available air seats from Korea is projected to be restored to 77% of the number available before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Marianas received 438 visitors from Japan in January 2023 compared to only nine visitors in January 2022. Travel packages to the Marianas are still expensive compared to Asian destination due to the strength of the U.S. dollar. The Japanese government also continues to offer incentives to encourage domestic—rather than outbound—travel. The MVA is enticing Japanese visitors with airport and shopping shuttles, one round of free golf, one free dive, and travel agent incentives for each package booked. Most passengers travelling between Saipan and Narita in January availed of the United Airlines flights as a convenient transit from the mainland U.S. and other countries.

The Marianas also received 1,033 visitors from Guam, 594 visitors from the U.S., and a combined 270 additional visitors from all other destinations in January. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

