May is Women’s Health Month

Posted on May 19 2021

May has been declared CNMI Women’s Health Month to focus on health promotion and empowering CNMI women to make healthier choices.

According to a statement from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., they will join the Woman’s Affair Office, the CNMI Women’s Association, and other partners by spreading information on women’s preventive healthcare services and related health promotion activities throughout this month.

CHCC said a non-communicable disease survey conducted in the CNMI in 2016 estimated that 12% to 17% of adult women have diabetes, a little over 50.9% are estimated to have high blood pressure, 19.2% of CNMI adult woman are estimated to have high cholesterol, and 17.9% between the ages of 21 to 65 year have never had a Pap exam screening for cervical cancer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer—all non-communicable diseases—are responsible for seven out of 10 deaths worldwide

“With the burden of these diseases heavily impacting women who are often charged with the role of caring for children or other family members. It is never too early or too late for CNMI women of any age to make healthy changes to feel and look their best,” said CHCC.

In honor of National CNMI Woman’s Health Month, CHCC will be hosting Zumba sessions every Monday through Thursday at 6:30pm at the American Memorial Park. To register, visit www.bibaactive.com.

This comes soon after CHCC celebrated National Nurse Week last May 6 to 12.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres earlier said, “I want to give a shoutout to each and every single one of [our nurses] from the bottom of my heart. You guys make a big difference the way you handle patients.”

On behalf of his family and the CNMI, Torres extended his deep appreciation for doctors as well, and thankes them for choosing the CNMI as their home.

“No matter what that cost is, no matter what situation you are having at home, you come to the hospital and you give your 100%,” said Torres.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

